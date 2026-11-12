ETV Bharat / business

Gold Futures Drop To Rs 1.38 Lakh/10 Gram; Silver Futures Decline To Rs 1.82 Lakh/Kg

Gold and Silver prices on November 12, 2026 ( ANI )

New Delhi: Gold prices on Thursday declined by Rs 1,207 to Rs 1,38,509 per 10 grams in futures trade amid weak spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, yellow metal contracts for December delivery traded lower by Rs 1,207, or 0.86 per cent, at Rs 1,38,509 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 16,628 lots.

Globally, gold futures declined by 0.77 per cent to USD 3,969.77 per ounce in New York.

Analysts attributed the decline in precious metal prices to weaker spot demand.

Silver prices on Thursday fell Rs 2,376 to Rs 1,82,149 per kilogram in futures trade as participants reduced their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for December delivery slumped Rs 2,376, or 1.29 per cent, to Rs 1,82,149 per kg in a business turnover of 16,391 lots.

Analysts said a sell-off by participants mainly weighed on silver prices.

Globally, the white metal fell 1.04 per cent to USD 51.460 per ounce in New York.