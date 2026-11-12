Gold Futures Drop To Rs 1.38 Lakh/10 Gram; Silver Futures Decline To Rs 1.82 Lakh/Kg
Globally, gold futures declined by 0.77% to USD 3,969.77 per ounce in New York. Silver fell 1.04% to USD 51.460 per ounce.
By PTI
Published : November 12, 2026 at 3:04 PM IST
New Delhi: Gold prices on Thursday declined by Rs 1,207 to Rs 1,38,509 per 10 grams in futures trade amid weak spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, yellow metal contracts for December delivery traded lower by Rs 1,207, or 0.86 per cent, at Rs 1,38,509 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 16,628 lots.
Analysts attributed the decline in precious metal prices to weaker spot demand.
Globally, gold futures declined by 0.77 per cent to USD 3,969.77 per ounce in New York.
Silver futures decline
Silver prices on Thursday fell Rs 2,376 to Rs 1,82,149 per kilogram in futures trade as participants reduced their bets.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for December delivery slumped Rs 2,376, or 1.29 per cent, to Rs 1,82,149 per kg in a business turnover of 16,391 lots.
Analysts said a sell-off by participants mainly weighed on silver prices.
Globally, the white metal fell 1.04 per cent to USD 51.460 per ounce in New York.
Also Read