Gold Futures Decline To Rs 1,49,300/10gm; Silver Futures Drops To Rs 2.25 Lakh/Kg
Gold and Silver prices declined on Tuesday amid a fall in spot demand.
By PTI
Published : October 6, 2026 at 2:09 PM IST
New Delhi: Gold prices on Tuesday dropped Rs 16 to 1,49,300 per 10 grams in futures trade amid a fall in spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, yellow metal contracts for December delivery traded lower by Rs 16, or 0.01 per cent, at Rs 1,49,300 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 1,281 lots.
Analysts attributed the decline in precious metal prices to weaker spot demand.
Globally, gold futures declined by 0.20 per cent to USD 4,131.19 per ounce in New York.
Silver futures
Silver prices on Tuesday fell by Rs 466 to Rs 2,25,621 per kilogram in futures trade as participants reduced their bets.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for December delivery declined by Rs 466, or 0.21 per cent, to Rs 2,25,621 per kg in a business turnover of 1,938 lots.
Analysts said a sell-off by participants mainly weighed on silver prices.
Globally, the white metal was trading 0.65 per cent down at USD 60.67 per ounce in New York.
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