ETV Bharat / business

Gold Futures Decline To Rs 1.44 lakh/10 Gram; Silver Prices Drop

Gold and Silver prices on Oct 22, 2026 ( ANI )

New Delhi: Gold prices on Thursday declined Rs 1,724 to Rs 1,44,355 per 10 grams in futures trade amid a fall in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the yellow metal contracts for December delivery traded lower by Rs 1,724, or 1.18 per cent, at Rs 1,44,355 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 1,474 lots.

Analysts attributed the decline in precious metal prices to weaker spot demand.

Globally, gold futures declined by 1.28 per cent to USD 4,087.75 per ounce in New York.

Silver futures decline to Rs 2.03 lakh/kg

Silver prices on Thursday fell by Rs 5,521 to Rs 2,03,647 per kilogram in futures trade as participants reduced their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for December delivery declined by Rs 5,521, or 2.64 per cent, to Rs 2,03,647 per kg in a business turnover of 2,591 lots.