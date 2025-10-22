ETV Bharat / business

Gold Falls Again As Rally Comes To Halt, Asian Markets Drop

A woman tries on gold ornaments at Jeweller's showroom, in Karol Bagh on the occasion of Dhanteras festival, in New Delhi on Oct 18, 2025. ( ANI )

Hong Kong: Gold and silver tumbled for a second day Wednesday, bringing a rally in the precious metals to a juddering halt, while equities also sank after US President Donald Trump remarked that a meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping might not take place.

Bullion has seen an eye watering run-up since the turn of the year, helping it climb more than 60 percent and hitting multiple records, with observers suggesting it could soon hit $5,000 an ounce. The rally has been built on a range of issues including a weaker dollar, expectations of interest rate cuts, falling bond yields and central bank buying.

Lingering worries about the global outlook have also boosted its haven status, while a fear of missing out on the surge has equally played a part. But the buying reversed Tuesday, tanking as much as six percent at one point, and continued its retreat in Asia, hit by profit-taking, hopes for a further easing of China-US tensions and a stronger dollar.

At one point Wednesday it hit a low of $4,000 -- a day after chalking up a record peak of $4.381.51. Silver, which has been riding the coattails of the rally, also plunged. The retreat hit gold miners and producers. Northern Star Resources in Sydney dived more than eight percent, with Perseus Mining losing more than six percent.

And Hong Kong-listed Zijin Gold International shed more than four percent and Shandong Gold Mining was off nearly two percent, while Merdeka Copper Gold dived around four percent in Jakarta.

"Gold’s glorious charge finally met gravity. After months of one-way conviction and relentless inflows," said Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management. "Volatility in gold has now surpassed equities, echoing the pandemic's manic heartbeat."