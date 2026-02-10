ETV Bharat / business

Gold ETFs Inflow Doubles To Rs 24,040 Cr In Jan; Marginally Surpasses Equity Flow

New Delhi: Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded a sharp surge in inflows in January, attracting Rs 24,040 crore -- more than double from Rs 11,647 crore in the preceding month -- as yellow metal prices climbed amid rising geopolitical risks. For the first time, inflows into gold ETFs marginally surpassed those into equity mutual funds, which saw investments of Rs 24,028.6 crore during the month, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) on Tuesday.

The record inflows in gold ETFs in January were "driven by the superior one-year performance of gold and silver relative to other major asset classes", said Umesh Sharma, CIO Debt, The Wealth Company Mutual Fund. According to Varun Gupta, CEO of Groww Mutual Fund, the strong inflows reflect the increasing financialisation of gold as an investment asset.

The trend highlights a shift in investor behaviour, with gold increasingly being viewed as a core portfolio component rather than a tactical allocation. Investor appetite for gold remained robust, driven by its appeal as a safe-haven and diversification tool, said Nehal Meshram, Senior Analyst at Morningstar Investment Research India.

"Part of the strength likely reflects fresh allocations at the start of the year, as investors rebalance portfolios and add hedges after a volatile period across risk assets. Gold ETFs continue to benefit from their positioning as a regulated, liquid, and cost-efficient way to hold gold versus physical formats, making them an easy 'add-on' allocation during uncertain macro phases," Meshram added.