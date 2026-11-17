Gold Down 23%, Silver Crashes From Record High! Buy, Hold Or Wait? Expert Shares Strategy
Gold & Silver Prices: 24 Karat Gold priced at around Rs 1.35 Lakh per 10 gram, Silver at Rs 1.70 Lakh per kg.
Published : November 17, 2026 at 2:11 PM IST
New Delhi: After a dream run, Gold and Silver prices have been going down and approaching their lowest levels since September 2025. It may be recalled that Gold and Silver scaled fresh peaks in January 2026.
In India, Gold prices have declined around 23 per cent from their January 2026 peak of approximately Rs 1.80 lakh per 10 grams. Silver, which skyrocketed to a record high of Rs 4,20,048 per kg on January 29, 2026, has also plunged and is trading at around Rs 1.90 lakh/kg.
Gold was near $3,865/oz and Silver near $47.4/oz, close to 13–14-month lows at the time of writing this article on Tuesday, November 17, 2026. On MCX, Gold was trading at around Rs 1.35 lakh per 10 gms and Silver at Rs 1.70 lakh/kg.
At the international level, Gold prices hovered around $3,850 per ounce on Tuesday, approaching their lowest levels since September 2025 as a stronger US dollar and elevated Treasury yields weighed on bullion.
Silver prices moved around $47 per ounce on Tuesday, approaching their lowest levels in a year as a stronger US dollar and elevated Treasury yields pressured precious metals.
Gold Price in Chennai: Opening bullion rates on Tuesday
1 Gm Gold 22 Karat: Rs 12,470
1 Gm Gold 18 Karat: Rs 10,205
1 Gm Gold 14 Karat: Rs 8,200.00
1 Gm Silver: Rs 190
In a much needed relief to gold buyers in Chennai, Gold prices declined below the Rs 1 lakh mark per sovereign today. The fall in prices is a welcome development as people are buying jewellery ahead of the wedding season.
As of November 17, the price of 22-carat gold in Chennai stands at Rs 99,760 per sovereign (8 grams), falling below the psychological Rs 1 lakh milestone. The price per gram now stands at Rs 12,470.
In South India, gold jewellery weight is commonly known as 'pavan', also called sovereign. 1 pavan or sovereign refer to 8 grams. The word sovereign has British-era roots, while pavan is commonly used by the locals.
People in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, refer to pavan/sovereign as the mass measurement to buy or discuss gold jewellery.
Why are Gold and Silver prices falling?
Ajay Suresh Kedia, founder of Kedia Advisory, stated that precious metals are going South due to higher-than-expected October inflation strengthening expectations of further Federal Reserve monetary tightening. Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack supported gradual and consistent interest rate increases while acknowledging that larger hikes could become necessary if inflation intensifies.
“Markets currently assign more than a 95% probability to a 25-basis-point December rate increase, with remaining expectations favouring a possible 50-basis-point hike. Investors are closely monitoring upcoming Federal Reserve speeches and Wednesday's October FOMC meeting minutes for further guidance on monetary policy, inflation risks and gold's near-term direction,” the commodity expert said.
A stronger US dollar, rising Treasury yields and expectations of further Federal Reserve rate hikes have reduced the appeal of non-yielding bullion. Higher inflation, oil-price pressure and weak Chinese industrial data have also hurt sentiment. Silver, with its industrial exposure, fell as much as to about $47.15/oz.
When asked about the approach for people buying Gold and Silver during the wedding season, Kedia advised purchasing the metals in tranches rather than timing one entry. He said to allocate 30–40% now, then stagger the rest over 2–3 months. For pure investment, wait for confirmation that yields and the dollar have peaked, he said, adding that short-term risk remains tilted downward.
Investors who pumped money in to buy Gold and Silver in the last 1-2 years should not panic and sell their holdings. Investors who bought the commodities 1–2 years ago should hold a diversified allocation, avoid leverage, and use dips only to rebalance—keeping bullion to roughly 5–10% of a portfolio, the expert stated. Gold has fallen about 15% in 12 weeks, so averaging down should be gradual, not aggressive, he added.
Gold, Silver Price Prediction
Gold could test $3,700–3,800/oz, while silver may remain volatile around $45–50/oz; a 2027 recovery toward $4,650–4,800/oz gold is plausible if central-bank buying and rate cuts resume.
Let’s view the figures in the Indian context. According to the Commodity expert, Gold could test Rs 1,31,500– 1,32,000 per 10 grams. Silver may remain volatile and hover around Rs 1,60,000–Rs 1,80,000 per kg. A 2027 recovery toward Rs 1,60,000–1,80,000 in Gold is plausible if the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) continues to buy the yellow metal and goes ahead with rate cuts.
Gold Prices in Indian Cities on Nov 17, 2026
|Cities
|24 carat gold (10 grams)
|22 carat gold (10 grams)
|18 carat gold (10 grams)
|Delhi
|₹136200
|₹124850
|₹102180
|Mumbai
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102030
|Kolkata
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102030
|Chennai
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102050
|Patna
|₹136100
|₹124750
|₹102080
|Lucknow
|₹136200
|₹124850
|₹102180
|Meerut
|₹136200
|₹124850
|₹102180
|Ayodhya
|₹136200
|₹124850
|₹102180
|Kanpur
|₹136200
|₹124850
|₹102180
|Aligarh
|₹136200
|₹124850
|₹102180
|Moradabad
|₹136200
|₹124850
|₹102180
|Mirzapur
|₹136200
|₹124850
|₹102180
|Jhansi
|₹136200
|₹124850
|₹102180
|Mathura
|₹136200
|₹124850
|₹102180
|Gorakhpur
|₹136200
|₹124850
|₹102180
|Bareilly
|₹136200
|₹124850
|₹102180
|Prayagraj
|₹136200
|₹124850
|₹102180
|Varanasi
|₹136200
|₹124850
|₹102180
|Agra
|₹136200
|₹124850
|₹102180
|Ghaziabad
|₹136200
|₹124850
|₹102180
|Noida
|₹136200
|₹124850
|₹102180
|Gurugram
|₹136200
|₹124850
|₹102180
|Jaipur
|₹136200
|₹124850
|₹102180
|Ludhiana
|₹136200
|₹124850
|₹102180
|Guwahati
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102030
|Jalgaon
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102030
|Indore
|₹136100
|₹124750
|₹102080
|Bhopal
|₹136100
|₹124750
|₹102080
|Ahmedabad
|₹136100
|₹124750
|₹102080
|Vadodara
|₹136100
|₹124750
|₹102080
|Appearance
|₹136100
|₹124750
|₹102080
|Pune
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102030
|Nagpur
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102030
|Chandigarh
|₹136200
|₹124850
|₹102180
|Nashik
|₹136070
|₹124730
|₹102060
|Bangalore
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102030
|Bhubaneswar
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102030
|Cuttack
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102030
|Amravati
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102030
|Visakhapatnam
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102030
|Mysore
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102030
|Vijayawada
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102030
|Coimbatore
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102050
|Mangalore
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102030
|Madurai
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102050
|Raipur
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102030
|Belgaum
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102030
|Rajahmundry
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102030
|Hyderabad
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102030
|Davanagere
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102030
|Bellary
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102030
|Salem
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102050
|Vellore
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102050
|Amravati
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102030
|Guntur
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102030
|Nellore
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102030
|Kakinada
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102030
|Tirupati
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102030
|Kadapa
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102030
|Anantapur
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102030
|Warangal
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102030
|Nizamabad
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102030
|Khammam
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102030
|Berhampur
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102030
|Rourkela
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102030
|Rajkot
|₹136100
|₹124750
|₹102080
|Vasai-Virar
|₹136070
|₹124730
|₹102060
|Aurangabad
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102030
|Solapur
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102030
|Bhiwandi
|₹136070
|₹124730
|₹102060
|Kolhapur
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102030
|Latur
|₹136070
|₹124730
|₹102060
|Tirupur
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102050
|Tirunelveli
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102050
|Trichy
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102050
|Sambalpur
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102030
|Erode
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102050
|Kochi
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102030
|Thane
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102030
|Amritsar
|₹136200
|₹124850
|₹102180
|Nagercoil
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102050
|Thiruvananthapuram
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102030
|Thanjavur
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102050
|Goa
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102030
|Karur
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102050
|Kumbakonam
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102050
|Namakkal
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102050
|Dharmapuri
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102050
|Dindigul
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102050
|Tuticorin
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102050
|Cuddalore
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102050
|Kanchipuram
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102050
|Krishnagiri
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102050
|Villupuram
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102050
|Kovilpatti
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102050
|Thiruvannamalai
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102050
|Hosur
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102050
|Karaikudi
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102050
|Pudukkottai
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102050
|Ramanathapuram
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102050
|Ambur
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102050
|Kanyakumari
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102050
|Nagapattinam
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102050
|Virudhunagar
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102050
|Kallakurichi
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102050
|Polachi
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102050
|Arcot
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102050
|Palani
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102050
|Ariyalur
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102050
|Mohali
|₹136200
|₹124850
|₹102180
|Paramakudi
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102050
|Perambalur
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102050
|Jayankondam
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102050
|Kodaikanal
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102050
|Ooty
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102050
|Rameswaram
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102050
|Sivaganga
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102050
|Tiruvarur
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102050
|Thrissur
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102030
|Pondicherry
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102050
|Chitradurga
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102030
|Gadag
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102030
|Bagalkot
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102030
|Mandya
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102030
|Bhadravati
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102030
|Kolar
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102030
|Tumkur
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102030
|Kollam
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102030
|Alappuzha
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102030
|Kottayam
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102030
|Palakkad
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102030
|Malappuram
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102030
|Kozhikode
|₹136040
|₹124700
|₹102030
Silver prices in Indian Cities Today
|Cities
|Price of 1 kg Silver
|Delhi
|₹190000
|Mumbai
|₹190000
|Kolkata
|₹190000
|Chennai
|₹190000
|Patna
|₹190000
|Ayodhya
|₹190000
|Lucknow
|₹190000
|Kanpur
|₹190000
|Meerut
|₹190000
|Aligarh
|₹190000
|Moradabad
|₹190000
|Mirzapur
|₹190000
|Jhansi
|₹190000
|Mathura
|₹190000
|Agra
|₹190000
|Gorakhpur
|₹190000
|Bareilly
|₹190000
|Varanasi
|₹190000
|Ghaziabad
|₹190000
|Noida
|₹190000
|Gurugram
|₹190000
|Chandigarh
|₹190000
|Jaipur
|₹190000
|Ludhiana
|₹190000
|Guwahati
|₹190000
|Jalgaon
|₹190000
|Indore
|₹190000
|Bhopal
|₹190000
|Ahmedabad
|₹190000
|Vadodara
|₹190000
|Appearance
|₹190000
|Pune
|₹190000
|Nagpur
|₹190000
|Nashik
|₹190000
|Bangalore
|₹190000
|Cuttack
|₹190000
|Bhubaneswar
|₹190000
|Amravati
|₹190000
|Visakhapatnam
|₹190000
|Mysore
|₹190000
|Vijayawada
|₹190000
|Coimbatore
|₹190000
|Mangalore
|₹190000
|Madurai
|₹190000
|Raipur
|₹190000
|Belgaum
|₹190000
|Rajahmundry
|₹190000
|Hyderabad
|₹190000
|Davanagere
|₹190000
|Bellary
|₹190000
|Salem
|₹190000
|Vellore
|₹190000
|Amravati
|₹190000
|Guntur
|₹190000
|Nellore
|₹190000
|Kakinada
|₹190000
|Tirupati
|₹190000
|Kadapa
|₹190000
|Anantapur
|₹190000
|Warangal
|₹190000
|Nizamabad
|₹190000
|Khammam
|₹190000
|Berhampur
|₹190000
|Rourkela
|₹190000
|Rajkot
|₹190000
|Vasai-Virar
|₹190000
|Aurangabad
|₹190000
|Solapur
|₹190000
|Bhiwandi
|₹190000
|Kolhapur
|₹190000
|Latur
|₹190000
|Tirupur
|₹190000
|Tirunelveli
|₹190000
|Trichy
|₹190000
|Sambalpur
|₹190000
|Erode
|₹190000
|Kochi
|₹190000
|Thane
|₹190000
|Amritsar
|₹190000
|Nagercoil
|₹190000
|Thiruvananthapuram
|₹190000
|Thanjavur
|₹190000
|Goa
|₹190000
|Karur
|₹190000
|Kumbakonam
|₹190000
|Namakkal
|₹190000
|Dharmapuri
|₹190000
|Dindigul
|₹190000
|Tuticorin
|₹190000
|Cuddalore
|₹190000
|Kanchipuram
|₹190000
|Krishnagiri
|₹190000
|Villupuram
|₹190000
|Kovilpatti
|₹190000
|Thiruvannamalai
|₹190000
|Hosur
|₹190000
|Karaikudi
|₹190000
|Pudukkottai
|₹190000
|Ramanathapuram
|₹190000
|Ambur
|₹190000
|Kanyakumari
|₹190000
|Nagapattinam
|₹190000
|Virudhunagar
|₹190000
|Kallakurichi
|₹190000
|Polachi
|₹190000
|Arcot
|₹190000
|Palani
|₹190000
|Ariyalur
|₹190000
|Mohali
|₹190000
|Paramakudi
|₹190000
|Perambalur
|₹190000
|Jayankondam
|₹190000
|Kodaikanal
|₹190000
|Ooty
|₹190000
|Rameswaram
|₹190000
|Sivaganga
|₹190000
|Tiruvarur
|₹190000
|Thrissur
|₹190000
|Pondicherry
|₹190000
|Chitradurga
|₹190000
|Gadag
|₹190000
|Bagalkot
|₹190000
|Mandya
|₹190000
|Bhadravati
|₹190000
|Kolar
|₹190000
|Tumkur
|₹190000
|Kollam
|₹190000
|Alappuzha
|₹190000
|Kottayam
|₹190000
|Palakkad
|₹190000
|Malappuram
|₹190000
|Kozhikode
|₹190000
(Data in Tables taken from Goodreturns)
US Dollar Index
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index climbed above 103.5 on Tuesday, reaching its highest level since April 2025 as strong October inflation and hawkish Federal Reserve commentary supported the greenback.
(Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purpose only. Investments in the stock market, IPOs, mutual funds, Commodities or any market-related schemes are subject to capital market risks. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investments. ETV Bharat does not provide any form of investment advice.)
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