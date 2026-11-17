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Gold Down 23%, Silver Crashes From Record High! Buy, Hold Or Wait? Expert Shares Strategy

Gold, Silver Prices Crash: Should You Buy, Hold Or Wait? ( Getty Images )

New Delhi: After a dream run, Gold and Silver prices have been going down and approaching their lowest levels since September 2025. It may be recalled that Gold and Silver scaled fresh peaks in January 2026.

In India, Gold prices have declined around 23 per cent from their January 2026 peak of approximately Rs 1.80 lakh per 10 grams. Silver, which skyrocketed to a record high of Rs 4,20,048 per kg on January 29, 2026, has also plunged and is trading at around Rs 1.90 lakh/kg.

Gold was near $3,865/oz and Silver near $47.4/oz, close to 13–14-month lows at the time of writing this article on Tuesday, November 17, 2026. On MCX, Gold was trading at around Rs 1.35 lakh per 10 gms and Silver at Rs 1.70 lakh/kg. At the international level, Gold prices hovered around $3,850 per ounce on Tuesday, approaching their lowest levels since September 2025 as a stronger US dollar and elevated Treasury yields weighed on bullion. Silver prices moved around $47 per ounce on Tuesday, approaching their lowest levels in a year as a stronger US dollar and elevated Treasury yields pressured precious metals. Gold Price in Chennai: Opening bullion rates on Tuesday 1 Gm Gold 22 Karat: Rs 12,470 1 Gm Gold 18 Karat: Rs 10,205 1 Gm Gold 14 Karat: Rs 8,200.00 1 Gm Silver: Rs 190 In a much needed relief to gold buyers in Chennai, Gold prices declined below the Rs 1 lakh mark per sovereign today. The fall in prices is a welcome development as people are buying jewellery ahead of the wedding season. As of November 17, the price of 22-carat gold in Chennai stands at Rs 99,760 per sovereign (8 grams), falling below the psychological Rs 1 lakh milestone. The price per gram now stands at Rs 12,470. In South India, gold jewellery weight is commonly known as 'pavan', also called sovereign. 1 pavan or sovereign refer to 8 grams. The word sovereign has British-era roots, while pavan is commonly used by the locals. People in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, refer to pavan/sovereign as the mass measurement to buy or discuss gold jewellery. Why are Gold and Silver prices falling?