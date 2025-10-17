ETV Bharat / business

Gold May Touch Rs 1.5 Lakh And Silver Rs 2 Lakh By Diwali 2026: Observers

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: Gold and silver have surged to record highs, with gold touching Rs 1,32,294 and silver reaching Rs 1,70,415. Market experts believe the rally may continue, predicting that gold could reach Rs 1.5 lakh and silver Rs 2 lakh by next Diwali, driven by global economic uncertainty, festive demand and safe-haven buying. However, they also caution that a post-Diwali correction of 5 to 10 per cent cannot be ruled out.



Director at Ya Wealth Global, Anuj Gupta, told ETV Bharat that gold continues to shine as a preferred safe-haven asset with strong fundamental and technical backing. Central banks are persistently accumulating gold with over 244 tonnes purchased in just the first quarter of 2025. A weakening US dollar (USD), persistent inflation and rising geopolitical tensions are further fueling the demand for gold.

ETF (exchange-traded funds) inflows are also on the rise and showing increased investor interest that supports higher prices. Technically, gold charts reveal a strong uptrend beginning mid-2025 with frequent breakouts above resistance levels signalling sustained bullish momentum.

"The key zones remain where previous liquidity grabs occurred, reinforcing the current trend. Given these factors, gold is expected to reach around 4500 to 5000 USD per oz (ounce) levels on the international front and Rs 1,40,000 to 1,50,000 per 10 gram on the MCX near to Diwali 2026, with potential for further upside beyond these milestones," Gupta added.

Gupta believes that Silver will remain structurally tight for the fourth consecutive year, driven primarily by industrial and green energy demand. "Its growing applications in electronics, electric vehicles and solar panels continue to push demand higher amid constrained supply and low above ground inventories," he said.

From a technical perspective, he said that silver’s strong breakout in 2025 has set a powerful upward momentum, with resistance near recent highs and firm support along its uptrend line. As with gold, "key liquidity zones mark important levels for traders to watch. Silver prices may rise to around 60-70 USD per ounce internationally and Rs 1,80,000 to Rs 2,00,000 per Kg on the MCX by Diwali 2026, maintaining a bullish trajectory as industrial demand and supply constraints persist," he said.

Anuj Gupta also cautions that after Dhanteras, a 5 to 10 per cent correction in gold and silver prices is possible. However, prices may start rising again with the onset of the wedding season.

Commenting on the outlook, Navneet Damani, Head of Research Commodities and Currencies, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said that we have achieved our target for Gold on both COMEX and the domestic front at 4,000 USD and Rs 1,20,000 respectively.