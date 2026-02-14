ETV Bharat / business

Gold Dips 1.82 Pc During Week Amidst Macroeconomic Volatility, Soft US CPI Data

Mumbai: Gold prices fell almost 1.82 per cent during the week, as investors remain cautious amid huge volatility with the dollar showing occasional bouts of strength. Meanwhile, on Friday, MCX gold February futures surged 0.20 per cent while MCX silver March futures added 3.62 per cent. Currently, gold futures stand at Rs 1,56,200, while silver futures stand at Rs 2,44,999 per kg.

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold was at Rs 1,52,765 on Friday, down from Rs 1,55,593 seen on Monday, according to data published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA). Gold traded positively in the early session on Friday, but the overall tone remains volatile to weak after a sharp sell-off from Rs 1,58,000 to Rs 1,54,000, as prices failed to sustain above the Rs 1,60,000 mark, said Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities.

Resistance is now firmly placed near Rs 1,60,000, and if gold continues to trade below Rs 1,56,000, a retest of the Rs 1,51,000 support zone cannot be ruled out, the analyst said. Gold and silver prices bounced back strongly on Friday, buoyed by the softer-than-expected US CPI data, which put pressure on the US dollar.