ETV Bharat / business

Gold Demand In India Falls 16 Pc In Q3 2025 On High Prices; Investment Buying Surges

New Delhi: India's gold demand fell 16 per cent by volume in the July-September quarter of 2025 as record-high prices dampened consumer appetite, though investment buying surged on safe-haven appeal, the World Gold Council said on Thursday. Total gold demand declined to 209.4 tonnes in the third quarter from 248.3 tonnes a year earlier, according to the industry body.

However, the value of demand jumped 23 per cent to Rs 2,03,240 crore from Rs 1,65,380 crore, reflecting sharply higher gold prices.

Gold jewellery demand, which accounts for the bulk of consumption in the world's second-largest bullion market, dropped 31 per cent to 117.7 tonnes from 171.6 tonnes. But the value of jewellery purchases remained flat at around Rs 1,14,270 crore as buyers adjusted to elevated price levels.

Investment demand showed "remarkable strength", rising 20 per cent by volume to 91.6 tonnes and surging 74 per cent in value terms to Rs 88,970 crore from Rs 51,080 crore, the WGC said.

"This highlights a deepening strategic commitment among Indian consumers to gold as a long-term store of value," Sachin Jain, World Gold Council Regional CEO for India, said.

The average gold price in India rose to Rs 97,074.9 per 10 grams during the quarter, up 46 per cent from Rs 66,614.1 a year earlier, excluding import duty and GST. International prices averaged USD 3,456.5 per ounce, compared with USD 2,474.3 in the year-ago period.