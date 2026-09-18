ETV Bharat / business

Gold Corrects From Highs, Market Eyes Festive Demand Revival

New Delhi: Gold is currently entering the festive season with an unusual mix of record high levels and conflicting global signals. This makes the buyer cautious. The domestic market is beginning to show signs of fatigue, even as international prices remain supported. For consumers and jewellers, the key question now is whether the recent softness is only a brief correction, or the start of a more meaningful cooling in prices.

Experts believe that the timing makes the trend particularly important. A traditionally quieter buying phase is approaching, followed closely by Navratri, Dhanteras and the wedding season, when demand normally picks up sharply. How prices behave through this transition could determine whether buyers return aggressively, or continue to wait on the sidelines.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Prithviraj Kothari, the Managing Director at RiddiSiddhi Bullions and the President of India Bullion and Jewellers Association, explains the factors shaping the market in the weeks ahead.

Reason Of Dip In Gold Prices: Kothari said the domestic dip traces back mostly to the US Fed, which raised rates by 25 basis points, its first hike in three years. The Fed also signalled that one more rate hike could follow before year-end. That combination of higher rates, a firmer dollar and elevated bond yields, makes non-yielding gold less attractive.

He added that MCX gold reacted before international prices had fully clawed back their gains by nearly US$ 4,300 per ounce. Locally, the move triggered some profit booking, after gold's recent run to around Rs 1.55 lakh per 10 gm, with buyers holding off purchases in anticipation of a further pullback ahead of the festive season.

On where gold prices could move from here, Kothari said the near term trend will largely depend on the US Federal Reserve’s next steps, particularly whether it goes for another rate hike. The movement of the US dollar and bond yields will also remain important, as both generally have an inverse relationship with gold.