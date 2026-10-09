ETV Bharat / business

Gold Futures Rise To Rs 1.51 Lakh/10 Gm On Firm Spot Demand; Silver Prices Increase 1.64%

Gold and Silver prices on October 9, 2026 ( Getty Images )

New Delhi: Gold prices on Friday rose by Rs 1,690 to Rs 1,51,300 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the yellow metal contract for December delivery traded higher by Rs 1,690, or 1.13 per cent, at Rs 1,51,300 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 2,139 lots.

Gold futures rose 1.43 per cent to USD 4,191.51 per ounce in New York. PTI DR DR SHM

Fresh positions by market participants led to a rise in the precious metal's prices, analysts said.

Silver prices rose 1.64 per cent to Rs 2.24 lakh per kg in futures trade on Friday amid a firm global trend.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the white metal for December delivery rose by Rs 3,626 or 1.64 per cent, to Rs 2,24,859 per kilogram in a business turnover of 3,125 lots.

Fresh positions built by participants led to a rise in silver prices, analysts said.

In the overseas market, silver futures rose 2.16 per cent to USD 60.44 per ounce. PTI DR SHM