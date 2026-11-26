ETV Bharat / business

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata & Other Indian Cities

Gold And Silver Prices on November 26, 2026 ( Getty Images )

New Delhi: Gold and Silver prices jumped early Thursday after the US reported strong inflation data. The high inflation figures raised expectations of the US Federal Reserve announcing a rate hike in December.

In the international market, Gold prices dropped toward $3,550 per ounce today as stronger US economic data reinforced expectations of Federal Reserve monetary tightening. Core PCE inflation accelerated to 3.3% in October, its highest level since 2023, while third-quarter GDP growth reached 4.3%, exceeding the earlier estimate of 3.5%. Markets are pricing in an almost certain 25-basis-point rate hike in December, with another increase possible in January.

18 karat Gold available at Rs 9,457 per gram

22 karat Gold priced at Rs 11,555 per gram

24 karat Gold priced at Rs 12,604 per gram

Gold Price on MCX: The yellow metal (24 karat) was trading with an upside of 1.20 per cent at Rs 1,23,370 per 10 grams. MCX Silver Futures jumped by around 2.73% to Rs 1,47,700 per kg at the time of writing this article.

22 karat Gold/g: Rs 11,540

18 karat Gold/g: Rs 9,442

Silver Price for 1 Kg: Rs 1,65,000

Bengaluru Gold Price

24 karat Gold/g: Rs 12,589

22 karat Gold/g: Rs 11,540

18 karat Gold/g: Rs 9,442

Silver price for 1 kg: Rs 1,65,000

Gold rates in other other Indian cities

The gold price of 24-carat gold in Thane was recorded at Rs 1,21,690 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold was available at Rs 1,15,770 per 10 grams.

Gold price Today In Pune

24-carat gold: Rs 1,21,690 per 10 grams. 22-carat gold priced at Rs 1,15,770 per 10 grams.

Nagpur Gold Rate Today

Price of 24-carat gold: Rs 1,21,690 per 10 grams. 22-carat gold priced at Rs 1,15,770 per 10 grams.

Nashik Gold Rate

24-carat gold price: Rs 1,21,690 per 10 grams. 22-carat gold price: Rs 1,15,770 per 10 grams.

The dollar index traded around 103.7 on Thursday after two consecutive sessions of losses, pressured by falling US Treasury yields and increased demand for safe-haven bonds.

Crude oil traded near $84 per barrel on Thursday after two consecutive sessions of gains, driven by escalating Middle East tensions and potential supply disruptions.