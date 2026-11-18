ETV Bharat / business

Gold Futures Plunge For 3rd Day, Decline Rs 3,016; Silver Futures Tank Rs 5,872 To Rs 1.63 Lakh/Kg

New Delhi: Gold futures fell for the third straight session, tumbling Rs 3,016 to Rs 1.31 lakh per 10 grams on Wednesday as a stronger US dollar and expectations of further interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve intensified selling pressure across precious metals.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the yellow metal futures for December delivery declined by Rs 3,016, or 2.25 per cent, to Rs 1,31,207 per 10 grams.

Gold futures are witnessing a sharp correction, with the yellow metal hovering around Rs 1.3 lakh per 10 grams, its lowest level in over a year, amid broad-based selling across precious metals, said Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at investment platform Lemonn.

The primary pressure is coming from a stronger US dollar, which has reached a 19-month high, he added.

The weakness was equally visible in overseas markets, where Comex gold futures for December delivery fell USD 91.30, or 2.36 per cent, to USD 3,772.90 per ounce.

“Gold futures in the overseas trade slipped below USD 3,800 per ounce on Wednesday, its lowest since September 2025, as Federal Reserve officials argued for more interest rate hikes and the dollar held near a 19-month high,” said Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst at investment platform Mudrex.

According to Manav Modi, Commodities Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, the ongoing technology-led correction in equity markets had also triggered cross-asset liquidation, prompting investors to sell precious metals to cover losses elsewhere.

Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions in West Asia have remained a key factor influencing precious metals prices.

Market participants will continue to monitor commentary from Federal Reserve officials, US Treasury yields, movements in the dollar and developments in West Asia, with geopolitical risks potentially providing a counterweight to the prevailing monetary policy headwinds, Modi said.