ETV Bharat / business

Gold Futures Jump To Rs 1.36 Lakh/10gm; Silver Prices Drop By Rs 722 to Rs 1.78 Lakh/Kg

Gold and Silver prices on November 13, 2026 ( Getty Images )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: Gold prices rose marginally to Rs 1.36 lakh per 10 grams in futures trade on Friday, tracking firm trends in the international markets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the yellow metal contract for December delivery climbed Rs 410, or 0.30 per cent, to Rs 136635 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 15,906 lots.