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Gold Futures Jump To Rs 1.36 Lakh/10gm; Silver Prices Drop By Rs 722 to Rs 1.78 Lakh/Kg

Comex gold futures for December delivery rose 0.40% to USD 3900.75 per ounce in New York. Silver fell 0.27% to USD 49.930 per ounce.

Gold and Silver prices
Gold and Silver prices on November 13, 2026 (Getty Images)
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By PTI

Published : November 13, 2026 at 3:41 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: Gold prices rose marginally to Rs 1.36 lakh per 10 grams in futures trade on Friday, tracking firm trends in the international markets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the yellow metal contract for December delivery climbed Rs 410, or 0.30 per cent, to Rs 136635 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 15,906 lots.

In global markets, Comex gold futures for December delivery rose 0.40 per cent to USD 3900.75 per ounce in New York.

Silver prices drop

Silver prices fell by Rs 722 to Rs 1,78,002 per kg in futures trade on Friday as participants reduced their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for December delivery dropped Rs 722, or 0.40 per cent, to Rs 1,78,002 per kg in a business turnover of 16,857 lots.

Analysts said participants reduced their positions amid a weak global trend, dragging prices down.

Globally, the white metal fell 0.27 per cent to USD 49.930 per ounce in New York.

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