ETV Bharat / business

Gold And Silver Prices On Dhanteras 2026: Know Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata & Other Indian Cities

New Delhi: The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said Rs 60,000 crore is expected to be generated across India on Dhanteras, which is celebrated on Friday. The traders' body said the festive buying sentiment remains strong with consumers continuing to make purchases traditionally associated with Dhanteras. It is considered one of the most auspicious days in the Diwali season.

On Dhanteras, Gold prices are declining. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the futures price for 24-carat gold went down by 1.35%, a decrease of Rs 1,942, to reach Rs 1,42,153 per 10 grams.

The yellow metal settled at Rs 1,44,095 per 10 grams on Thursday. According to bullion market data, the price of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 1,42,640 per 10 grams, while in the international market, the price of gold was recorded at $4,054.40 per ounce.

Gold held above $4,050 an ounce today. Markets expect Democrats to push for an end to the Iran conflict, which could drive oil prices lower, ease inflationary pressures and reduce the likelihood of more aggressive interest rate hikes. Investors also anticipate that a divided government could constrain President Donald Trump’s fiscal agenda, limiting additional government spending and borrowing while further easing inflation concerns.

According to the All India Bullion Association, the price of 24-carat gold in Delhi stood at Rs 1,48,800 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes). GoodReturns stated that the price of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 1,46,170, 22-carat gold priced at Rs 1,34,000, and 18-carat gold at Rs 1,09,670 per 10 grams.

Dhanteras 2026: Gold Prices In Indian Cities