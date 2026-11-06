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Gold And Silver Prices On Dhanteras 2026: Know Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata & Other Indian Cities

Dhanteras 2026: In this article, we inform you about the prices of Gold and Silver in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and other Indian cities.

Gold and Silver Prices On Dhanteras 2026
Gold and Silver Prices On Dhanteras 2026 (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 6, 2026 at 11:38 AM IST

2 Min Read
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New Delhi: The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said Rs 60,000 crore is expected to be generated across India on Dhanteras, which is celebrated on Friday. The traders' body said the festive buying sentiment remains strong with consumers continuing to make purchases traditionally associated with Dhanteras. It is considered one of the most auspicious days in the Diwali season.

Gold Prices on Dhanteras

On Dhanteras, Gold prices are declining. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the futures price for 24-carat gold went down by 1.35%, a decrease of Rs 1,942, to reach Rs 1,42,153 per 10 grams.

The yellow metal settled at Rs 1,44,095 per 10 grams on Thursday. According to bullion market data, the price of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 1,42,640 per 10 grams, while in the international market, the price of gold was recorded at $4,054.40 per ounce.

Gold held above $4,050 an ounce today. Markets expect Democrats to push for an end to the Iran conflict, which could drive oil prices lower, ease inflationary pressures and reduce the likelihood of more aggressive interest rate hikes. Investors also anticipate that a divided government could constrain President Donald Trump’s fiscal agenda, limiting additional government spending and borrowing while further easing inflation concerns.

According to the All India Bullion Association, the price of 24-carat gold in Delhi stood at Rs 1,48,800 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes). GoodReturns stated that the price of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 1,46,170, 22-carat gold priced at Rs 1,34,000, and 18-carat gold at Rs 1,09,670 per 10 grams.

Dhanteras 2026: Gold Prices In Indian Cities

Silver Prices on Dhanteras 2026

On the occasion of Dhanteras, Silver prices went South. In early trading on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), Silver Futures declined by 1.61%, a drop of Rs 3,013 to touch Rs 184,127 per kilogram. On Thursday, the white metal closed at Rs 187,140 per kilogram. According to bullion market data, the price of silver stood at Rs 184,710 per kilogram. At the international level, Silver traded near $52 an ounce on Friday and was on track to gain about 5% for the week following a sweeping Democratic victory in the US midterm elections. Markets expect Democrats to push for an end to the Iran conflict, which could drive oil prices lower, ease inflationary pressures and reduce the likelihood of more aggressive interest rate hikes.

Dhanteras 2026: Silver Prices In Indian Cities

Cityprice of 1 kg silver
Delhi₹2,10,000
Mumbai₹2,10,000
Kolkata₹2,10,000
Chennai₹2,10,000
Patna₹2,10,000
Lucknow₹2,10,000
Meerut₹2,10,000
Ayodhya₹2,10,000
Kanpur₹2,10,000
Aligarh₹2,10,000
Moradabad₹2,10,000
Mirzapur₹2,10,000
Jhansi₹2,10,000
Mathura₹2,10,000
Gorakhpur₹2,10,000
Bareilly₹2,10,000
Varanasi₹2,10,000
Agra₹2,10,000
Ghaziabad₹2,10,000
Noida₹2,10,000
Gurugram₹2,10,000
Chandigarh₹2,10,000
Jaipur₹2,10,000
Ludhiana₹2,10,000
Guwahati₹2,10,000
Jalgaon₹2,10,000
Bhopal₹2,10,000
Indore₹2,10,000
Ahmedabad₹2,10,000
Vadodara₹2,10,000
Appearance₹2,10,000
Pune₹2,10,000
Nagpur₹2,10,000
Nashik₹2,10,000
Bangalore₹2,10,000
Bhubaneswar₹2,10,000
Amravati₹2,10,000
Visakhapatnam₹2,10,000
Mysore₹2,10,000
Vijayawada₹2,10,000
Coimbatore₹2,10,000
Mangalore₹2,10,000
Madurai₹2,10,000
Raipur₹2,10,000
Belgaum₹2,10,000
Rajahmundry₹2,10,000
Hyderabad₹2,10,000
Cuttack₹2,10,000
Davanagere₹2,10,000
Bellary₹2,10,000
Salem₹2,10,000
Vellore₹2,10,000
Amravati₹2,10,000
Guntur₹2,10,000
Nellore₹2,10,000
Kakinada₹2,10,000
Tirupati₹2,10,000
Kadapa₹2,10,000
Anantapur₹2,10,000
Warangal₹2,10,000
Nizamabad₹2,10,000
Khammam₹2,10,000
Berhampur₹2,10,000
Rourkela₹2,10,000
Rajkot₹2,10,000
Vasai-Virar₹2,10,000
Aurangabad₹2,10,000
Solapur₹2,10,000
Bhiwandi₹2,10,000
Kolhapur₹2,10,000
Latur₹2,10,000
Tirupur₹2,10,000
Tirunelveli₹2,10,000
Trichy₹2,10,000
Sambalpur₹2,10,000
Erode₹2,10,000
Kochi₹2,10,000
Thane₹2,10,000
Amritsar₹2,10,000
Nagercoil₹2,10,000
Thiruvananthapuram₹2,10,000
Thanjavur₹2,10,000
Goa₹2,10,000
Karur₹2,10,000
Kumbakonam₹2,10,000
Namakkal₹2,10,000
Dharmapuri₹2,10,000
Dindigul₹2,10,000
Tuticorin₹2,10,000
Cuddalore₹2,10,000
Kanchipuram₹2,10,000
Krishnagiri₹2,10,000
Villupuram₹2,10,000
Kovilpatti₹2,10,000
Tiruvannamalai₹2,10,000
Hosur₹2,10,000
Karaikudi₹2,10,000
Pudukkottai₹2,10,000
Ramanathapuram₹2,10,000
Ambur₹2,10,000
Kanyakumari₹2,10,000
Nagapattinam₹2,10,000

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GOLD PRICES ON DHANTERAS 2026
SILVER PRICES ON DHANTERAS 2026
GOLD RATE ON DHANTERAS 2026
SILVER RATE ON DHANTERAS 2026

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