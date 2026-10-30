Gold and Silver Prices Decline Amid Fall In Spot Demand
Gold prices on Friday declined Rs 976 to Rs 1,41,620 per 10 grams. Silver prices fell by Rs 4,153 to Rs 1,85,300 per kilogram.
By PTI
Published : October 30, 2026 at 2:32 PM IST
New Delhi: Gold prices on Friday declined Rs 976 to Rs 1,41,620 per 10 grams in futures trade amid a fall in spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the yellow metal contracts for December delivery traded lower by Rs 976, or 0.68 per cent, at Rs 1,41,620 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 3,117 lots.
Analysts attributed the decline in precious metal prices to weaker spot demand.
Globally, gold futures declined by 0.93 per cent to USD 3,983.99 per ounce in New York.
Silver futures decline to Rs 1.85 lakh per kg
Silver prices fell by Rs 4,153 to Rs 1,85,300 per kilogram in futures trade on Friday as participants reduced their bets.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for December delivery declined by Rs 4,153, or 2.19 per cent, to Rs 1,85,300 per kg in a business turnover of 3,944 lots.
Analysts said a sell-off by participants mainly weighed on silver prices.
Globally, the white metal was trading 2.59 per cent down at USD 50.80 per ounce in New York.
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