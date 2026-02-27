ETV Bharat / business

Gold Rises Rs 1,800 To Rs 1.64 Lakh/10G On Fresh Buying

New Delhi: Gold prices climbed Rs 1,800 to Rs 1,64,700 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday, driven by fresh buying by jewellers and stockists, according to the All India Sarafa Association. The precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity closed at Rs 1,62,900 per 10 grams on Thursday.

Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said that gold price rose amid mixed global signals, "as markets weighed escalating US trade protectionism and persistent tensions in the Middle East against a steady dollar".

He added that geopolitical friction and tariff-related uncertainty continued to support safe-haven demand, the stable dollar, and lowered expectations of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve limited more significant upward movements.

However, silver extended losses for the second consecutive day, declining Rs 2,500, or nearly 1 per cent, to Rs 2,68,000 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes) from the previous close of Rs 2,70,500 per kg, as per the association.