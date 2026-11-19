ETV Bharat / business

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Check Rates For Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad

New Delhi: Gold and Silver prices continued their declining trend on November 19, 2026, i.e., Thursday after the US dollar and yields rose amid hawkish Fed rhetoric. At the international level, Gold prices steadied above $3,700 an ounce today but remained close to their lowest levels since September 2025 as the US dollar continued to strengthen on expectations of further Federal Reserve rate hikes.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the futures price for 24-carat gold declined by 0.61 per cent to reach Rs 1,29,021 per 10 grams in early trading. The yellow metal settled at Rs 1,29,814 per 10 grams on Wednesday. The bullion market data showed that the price of 24-carat Gold stood at Rs 1,29,490 per 10 grams.

Gold recorded a price drop for the seventh consecutive day in the Delhi bullion market, settling at Rs 1,35,800 per 10 grams on Wednesday. GoodReturns reported that the price of 24-carat gold at the India level was Rs 1,30,840, 22-carat gold priced at Rs 1,19,950, and 18-carat gold available at Rs 98,170 per 10 grams.

Gold And Silver Prices in Indian cities on November 19, 2026 (ETV Bharat)

Silver Price Today

According to early trading on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the futures price of silver went down by 0.15 per cent to reach Rs 160,500 per kilogram. On Wednesday, the white metal recorded a huge drop of around Rs 9,000 per kg. In the previous trading session, it ended at Rs 160,734 per kilogram.

According to bullion market data, the price of silver was recorded at Rs 160,540 per kilogram. At the international level, the white metal was trading at $44.74 per ounce.

GoodReturns reported the price of silver declining by Rs 5,000 to Rs 180,000 per kilogram.

Gold Prices in New Delhi Today

24 karat gold price: Rs 128,980/10 gm

22 karat gold rate: Rs 118,232/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate: Rs 160,100/1 kg

Mumbai Gold Prices Today

24 karat gold price: Rs 129,200/10 gm

22 karat gold rate: Rs 118,433/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate: Rs 160,370/1 kg

Bengaluru Gold Price Today

24 karat gold rate: Rs 129,300/10 gm

22 karat gold rate: Rs 118,525/10 gm