Domestic Gold Futures Rise To Rs 1.43 Lakh/10 Gm; Silver Declines
Domestic gold futures rise to Rs 1.43 lakh/10 gm on firm spot demand.
By PTI
Published : October 29, 2026 at 11:43 AM IST
New Delhi: Gold prices on Thursday rose by Rs 102 to Rs 1,43,807 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the yellow metal contract for December delivery traded higher by Rs 102, or 0.07 per cent, at Rs 1,43,807 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 811 lots.
Fresh positions by market participants led to a rise in precious metal's prices, analysts said.
Gold futures fell 0.58 per cent to USD 4,043.77 per ounce in New York. PTI DR DRR
Silver futures decline to Rs 1.93 lakh/kg
Silver prices on Thursday fell by Rs 673 to Rs 1,93,652 per kilogram in futures trade as participants reduced their bets.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for December delivery declined by Rs 673, or 0.35 per cent, to Rs 1,93,652 per kg in a business turnover of 985 lots.
Analysts said a sell-off by participants mainly weighed on silver prices.
Globally, the white metal was trading 0.95 per cent down at USD 53.46 per ounce in New York.
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