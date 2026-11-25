ETV Bharat / business

Gold Futures Drop To Rs 1.21 Lakh/10 Gram; Silver Futures Fall To Rs 1.44 lakh/kg

New Delhi: Gold prices on Wednesday declined Rs 627 to Rs 1,21,702 per 10 grams in futures trade amid weak spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, yellow metal contracts for December delivery traded lower by Rs 627, or 0.51 per cent, at Rs 1,21,702 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 1,039 lots.

Globally, gold futures declined by 0.31 per cent to USD 3,545.92 per ounce in New York.

Analysts attributed the decline in the precious metal's prices to weak spot demand.

Silver prices on Wednesday fell by Rs 1,184 to Rs 1,44,254 per kilogram in futures trade as participants reduced their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for December delivery declined by Rs 1,184, or 0.81 per cent, to Rs 1,44,254 per kg in a business turnover of 3,027 lots.

Analysts said a sell-off by participants mainly weighed on silver prices.

Globally, the white metal was trading 0.40 per cent down at USD 40.70 per ounce in New York.