ETV Bharat / business

Gold Futures Fall To Rs 1.34 Lakh/10 Gram; Silver Futures decline

New Delhi: Gold prices on Monday declined by Rs 1,877 to Rs 1,34,828 per 10 grams in futures trade amid weak spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, yellow metal contracts for December delivery traded lower by Rs 1,877, or 1.37 per cent, at Rs 1,34,828 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 15,567 lots.

Globally, gold futures declined by 0.64 per cent to USD 3,861.35 per ounce in New York.

Analysts attributed the decline in precious metal prices to weaker spot demand.

Silver prices fell by Rs 6,567 to Rs 1,69,742 per kilogram in futures trade on Monday as participants reduced their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for December delivery declined by Rs 6,567, or 2.19 per cent, to Rs 1,69,742 per kg in a business turnover of 17,090 lots.

Analysts said a sell-off by participants mainly weighed on silver prices.

Globally, the white metal was trading 3.59 per cent down at USD 47.36 per ounce in New York.