Gold Futures Rise To Rs 1.44 Lakh/10 Gm On Firm Spot Demand; Silver Futures Rise To Rs 1.88 Lakh Per Kg
Gold prices rose by Rs 1,801 to Rs 1,44,353/10 grams. Silver prices rose by 0.12 per cent to Rs 1,88,903/kg in futures trade.
By PTI
Published : November 9, 2026 at 11:55 AM IST
New Delhi: Gold prices on Monday rose by Rs 1,801 to Rs 1,44,353 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the yellow metal contract for December delivery traded higher by Rs 1,801, or 1.26 per cent, at Rs 1,44,353 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 1,007 lots.
Fresh positions by market participants led to a rise in precious metal prices, analysts said. Gold futures rose 1.43 per cent to USD 4,128.83 per ounce in New York.
Silver prices
Silver prices rose by 0.12 per cent to Rs 1,88,903 per kg in futures trade on Monday amid a firm global trend.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the white metal for December delivery rose by Rs 3,803 or 2.05 per cent, to Rs 1,88,903 per kilogram in a business turnover of 1,417 lots.
Fresh positions built by participants led to a rise in silver prices, analysts said.
In the overseas market, silver futures rose 2.49 per cent to USD 53.20 per ounce.
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