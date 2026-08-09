ETV Bharat / business

GOBARdhan Scheme Can Help Reduce Gas Imports By USD 5 Billion, Says IBA

New Delhi: Indian Biogas Association (IBA) on Sunday said it expects a USD 5 billion reduction in the gas import bill due to the government's Rs 23,731-crore GOBARdhan Scheme, a circular bioenergy initiative to convert organic waste like agricultural and cow dung into clean energy.

According to an IBA statement, the recently approved GOBARdhan (Galvanising Organic Bio-Agro Resources Dhan) with a financial outlay of Rs 23,731 crore, should be viewed as a strategic national investment rather than a public expenditure.

Its returns extend well beyond the bioenergy sector, generating measurable economic, environmental and social dividends through import substitution, rural development and improved agricultural productivity, it stated.

The largest economic payback will arise from reduced natural gas imports. India imports a significant amount (50 per cent) of its natural gas requirements, which exposes the Indian economy to volatile international prices and geopolitical risks.

In FY 2024 -25, the LNG import bill accounted for USD 15.2 billion (approximately Rs 1.28 lakh crore, assuming an average exchange rate of Rs 84/USD), and though the FY25 - 26 data is not yet published, it is surely a sharp jump over the previous year, owing to the prolonged West Asia crisis and plummeting INR against USD, according to the association..

Even with a conservative estimate of 1500 fully functional CBG plants in the forthcoming years, the trade deficit on account of natural gas import shall be at least diminished by one-third of its current level, i.e. USD 5 billion (approximately Rs 40 lakh crore).