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GMR Group To Develop 500-Acre Aviation And Aerospace Hub In Andhra Pradesh

GMR Group developing a 500-acre aviation and aerospace ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh ( ANI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: GMR Group is developing a 500-acre aviation and aerospace ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh, its Chairman G M Rao said on Thursday.

Addressing the CII Partnership Summit, Rao said GMR Group is developing an aviation city in Andhra Pradesh.