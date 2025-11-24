ETV Bharat / business

Global Turmoil Pushes Rupee-Dollar Exchange Rate Towards 90, Relief Hinges On Any India-US BTA

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: Amid global uncertainty, the recent hike in US tariffs and continued outflows of US dollar (USD) from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) are dragging the Indian rupee (INR) down, pushing it closer to the Rs 90 per dollar mark. According to market experts, economists and exporters, this pressure on the INR is likely to persist for a few more days. They believe the situation may stabilise only after the long-delayed India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) is signed, which could help revive USD inflows. Until then volatility is expected to remain high.

As per the website of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Currency Futures USD/INR was being traded at Rs 89.40/USD at 2 PM on November 24, having stood at Rs 89.73/USD during opening trade, while the currency future expiring on November 26 is trading at Rs 89.25/USD.

The INR has been steadily weakening against the USD over the past over two years. Historical data on the INR shows that from around Rs 82.3 in May 2023, it inched up gradually through 2023 and early 2024, crossing Rs 84 by October 2024.

The slide accelerated in late 2024 and early 2025, touching Rs 86.3 in January 2025, and Rs 87.1 in February. Despite brief pauses, the currency continued its downward trend, reaching Rs 88.3 by September 2025, and nearing Rs 88.7 in mid-November 2025. Overall, the data shows a consistent depreciation of the INR, with sharper weakening in 2025 driven by external and market pressures.

To understand the situation, ETV Bharat spoke to experts. Anuj Gupta, Director at Ya Wealth Global, said the rupee continues to look weak and could soon slip into the Rs 90-91 per USD range. A key driver, he explained, is the sharp year-end rise in global demand for the USD, which is putting further pressure on the INR. With the US showing no signs of cutting interest rates, the demand for USD remains high, impacting not just the INR, but several other currencies as well.

Gupta expected this trend to persist for at least another month. Back home, the focus is now on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), as markets wait to see whether the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, which is due in December, will bring any measures to stabilise the INR.

Exporters’ Take

Ajay Sahai, the Director-General and CEO of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), believes a weaker rupee will provide some relief to exporters who are not heavily dependent on imported inputs, while possibly also intensifying competition in the global export market. However, for sectors like petroleum, electronics, and gems and jewellery, which have a high import component, gains will be limited.

Moreover, currencies of many competing countries are also weakening, giving Indian exports a better chance in other global markets. This could offer some comfort to domestic exporters, especially in sectors like handicrafts, leather, IT and textiles. Overall, the impact on exports is likely to remain largely positive, he added.