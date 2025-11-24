Global Turmoil Pushes Rupee-Dollar Exchange Rate Towards 90, Relief Hinges On Any India-US BTA
According to experts, economists and exporters, the pressure on the Indian rupee is likely to persist for a few more days.
Published : November 24, 2025 at 4:52 PM IST
By Saurabh Shukla
New Delhi: Amid global uncertainty, the recent hike in US tariffs and continued outflows of US dollar (USD) from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) are dragging the Indian rupee (INR) down, pushing it closer to the Rs 90 per dollar mark. According to market experts, economists and exporters, this pressure on the INR is likely to persist for a few more days. They believe the situation may stabilise only after the long-delayed India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) is signed, which could help revive USD inflows. Until then volatility is expected to remain high.
As per the website of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Currency Futures USD/INR was being traded at Rs 89.40/USD at 2 PM on November 24, having stood at Rs 89.73/USD during opening trade, while the currency future expiring on November 26 is trading at Rs 89.25/USD.
The INR has been steadily weakening against the USD over the past over two years. Historical data on the INR shows that from around Rs 82.3 in May 2023, it inched up gradually through 2023 and early 2024, crossing Rs 84 by October 2024.
The slide accelerated in late 2024 and early 2025, touching Rs 86.3 in January 2025, and Rs 87.1 in February. Despite brief pauses, the currency continued its downward trend, reaching Rs 88.3 by September 2025, and nearing Rs 88.7 in mid-November 2025. Overall, the data shows a consistent depreciation of the INR, with sharper weakening in 2025 driven by external and market pressures.
To understand the situation, ETV Bharat spoke to experts. Anuj Gupta, Director at Ya Wealth Global, said the rupee continues to look weak and could soon slip into the Rs 90-91 per USD range. A key driver, he explained, is the sharp year-end rise in global demand for the USD, which is putting further pressure on the INR. With the US showing no signs of cutting interest rates, the demand for USD remains high, impacting not just the INR, but several other currencies as well.
Gupta expected this trend to persist for at least another month. Back home, the focus is now on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), as markets wait to see whether the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, which is due in December, will bring any measures to stabilise the INR.
Exporters’ Take
Ajay Sahai, the Director-General and CEO of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), believes a weaker rupee will provide some relief to exporters who are not heavily dependent on imported inputs, while possibly also intensifying competition in the global export market. However, for sectors like petroleum, electronics, and gems and jewellery, which have a high import component, gains will be limited.
Moreover, currencies of many competing countries are also weakening, giving Indian exports a better chance in other global markets. This could offer some comfort to domestic exporters, especially in sectors like handicrafts, leather, IT and textiles. Overall, the impact on exports is likely to remain largely positive, he added.
According to Sahai, companies with high import dependence will feel the strain, as their raw material costs rise. Currently, the rupee’s decline is mainly driven by a mismatch between the demand and supply of USD. Once the India-US BTA is concluded, pending orders could begin to flow, increasing USD inflows. The recent tariff hikes by the US have temporarily slowed new investment in India, but clarity on this front is expected to revive fresh investment — bringing in more USD and helping strengthen the INR, he added.
Why Didn’t The Falling Rupee Lift India’s Exports?
Experts also believe that a cheaper INR cannot compensate for India’s high-cost, over-regulated export ecosystem. Former Indian Trade Service officer and founder of Global Trade Research Initiative, Ajay Srivastava, told ETV Bharat that data from the last 10 years tells a different story. In 2013, the INR traded at 60 to the USD, while merchandise exports were USD 313 billion. Today, despite the rupee nearing 90 — an extraordinary 50 per cent depreciation — exports have risen only to USD 440 billion, he added.
According to Srivastava, a weaker currency should have turbocharged India’s export competitiveness, but the opposite occurred: High input tariffs, rigid standards, QCO-driven supply-chain blockages, costly logistics, and dependence on imported intermediates erased any currency advantage. The data shows India doesn’t suffer from an overvalued rupee, but from an over-regulated and high-cost manufacturing ecosystem.
Yet, there is room for optimism. The recent rollback of Quality Control Orders (QCOs) on key industrial inputs, ongoing GST rate rationalisation, and long-pending labour reforms, signal a long-awaited shift toward lowering domestic frictions. If these reforms are executed with consistency and depth, they could finally allow India’s exporters to benefit from a competitive currency, and unlock scale and dynamism, Srivastava added.
Economists' Perspective
Seasoned economist and India's first Chief Statistician, Pronab Sen, told ETV Bharat that the sharp slide in the rupee is mainly due to FPIs flowing out of the stock market. This effect is far stronger than the pressure created by the trade deficit. While USDs move out gradually due to trade deficit, portfolio outflows pull money out in one go, weakening the INR quickly. As a result, the currency has been falling rapidly, and this trend may continue for a few more days.
Even so, there’s no need for panic right now. Whether the rupee touches 90 or goes past it, these are largely psychological markers. They don't reflect the actual health or strength of the Indian economy, Sen added.
According to Sen, on the trade front, uncertainty continues as an impact of the Trump tariffs. A weaker rupee normally boosts exports, while making imports costlier. If these tariffs weren’t in place, India would have been able to offset much of the currency’s decline through stronger export earnings.
There is still some optimism, though. Experts believe foreign investments could return to the stock market once the economic uncertainty in the US eases. "Global concerns are keeping investors cautious for now, and many will wait until the rupee stabilises. India’s economic fundamentals remain among the strongest in the world — investors are simply waiting for clarity before returning," Sen added.
Also Read: