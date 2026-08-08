ETV Bharat / business

Global Tax Reform Talks At UN: India Pushes For Stronger Taxing Rights

New Delhi: United Nations member states have begun a crucial round of talks in New York to create a fairer global tax system that works for all countries, especially developing nations. The negotiations focus on a proposed UN Framework Convention on International Tax Cooperation and two related protocols covering cross-border services and tax disputes.



The Fifth session, which is underway till August 13, is the first time countries are discussing concrete draft texts for all three agreements. The decisions could affect how countries collect taxes, settle tax disputes and also share taxing rights, with major implications for development funding. This process is supported by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs’ Financing for Sustainable Development Office.



This process is led by an Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC) with a dedicated workstream advancing each of the three instruments (on the Framework and the two protocols). Working within a tight timeline of nine sessions across three years, the INC aims to deliver final texts to the UN General Assembly (UNGA) by 2027. Since the fourth session concluded in New York on 13 February 2026, the negotiators have been preparing the zero drafts that will anchor the next round of talks.



As the member states are for the first time expected to engage with a concrete draft text across all three workstreams, ETV Bharat spoke to experts to know its impact on India. Indian tax experts see the proposed UN global tax convention as a major opportunity to strengthen India’s taxing rights over multinational companies and curb profit shifting.

They opined that international tax rules must evolve with modern business models. They also stressed the need for greater information sharing and stronger checks against tax avoidance and evasion. The ongoing UN talks could reshape how countries tax cross-border business and settle disputes, particularly in developing economies.



Tax expert and Chartered accountant Gauri Chadha stated that the UN global tax convention could bring a significant change in how multinational companies are taxed globally. “The existing international tax system was designed when businesses had a more physical presence. Today, companies can have customers, employees and profits spread across countries without having a traditional physical presence, she said.



The focus, she added, should increasingly be on where the actual business activity, customers and economic value are. Chadha further said, “For India, this could strengthen our ability to tax MNCs earning significant income from the Indian market and make artificial profit shifting and use of tax havens more difficult. However, it is equally important to avoid double taxation and excessive disputes.”



“The biggest challenge will be balancing the interests of developed and developing countries. For India, a successful outcome would mean stronger taxing rights, better tools against profit shifting, and modern international tax rules that reflect how businesses operate today,” added Gauri Chadha.



Yogendra Kapoor, another tax expert and Chartered Accountant, said, “We all find that tax avoidance, evasion and manipulation are becoming a global menace and threat to the growth of a nation where it's affecting both developing and developed nations of today's world, resulting in widening of the economic gap with rich Nations becoming richer and poor Nations poorer”.