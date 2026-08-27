Global Supply Chain Disruptions Push Raw Material Costs Of Manufacturers Up 27.5 Pc In Q1 FY27: RBI
RBI said the raw material-to-sales ratio declined marginally to 58.1 per cent in Q1 FY27 from 58.5 per cent in the previous quarter.
By PTI
Published : August 27, 2026 at 8:12 PM IST
Mumbai: Raw material expenses of listed manufacturing companies rose sharply by 27.5 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of FY27 amid global supply chain disruptions, the RBI said on Thursday. However, the firms were able to maintain pricing power and also improved profitability.
The RBI said the raw material-to-sales ratio declined marginally to 58.1 per cent in Q1 FY27 from 58.5 per cent in the previous quarter. Despite an increase in input costs, operating profit growth of manufacturing companies improved significantly to 21.3 per cent year-on-year during Q1 FY27 from 9.4 per cent in the previous quarter.
Operating profit growth of IT and non-IT services companies also rose to 19.9 per cent and 12.7 per cent, respectively. Operating profit margins improved across all major sectors on a sequential basis, RBI said.
The data, based on the quarterly financial results of 3,247 listed non-government non-financial companies, showed that aggregate sales growth accelerated to 19.4 per cent in Q1 FY27 from 13.9 per cent in the previous quarter.
Sales of 1,827 listed manufacturing companies grew 21.4 per cent year-on-year, up from 14.5 per cent in the preceding quarter, driven mainly by automobiles, petroleum and electrical machinery industries.
Information technology companies posted sales growth of 14.8 per cent during the quarter, while non-IT services firms recorded growth of 19.7 per cent, led by wholesale and retail trade.
Staff costs also increased across sectors, rising 12.4 per cent for manufacturing companies, 7.6 per cent for IT firms and 11.2 per cent for non-IT services companies.
The interest coverage ratio of manufacturing companies improved to 10.2 in Q1 FY27 as growth in gross profits outpaced the rise in interest expenses, while the ratio for non-IT services firms increased to 2.6.
Also Read
RBI Proposal To Curb NBFCs' Revolving Credit May Choke MSME Funding, Says Industry Body FISME