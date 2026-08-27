ETV Bharat / business

Global Supply Chain Disruptions Push Raw Material Costs Of Manufacturers Up 27.5 Pc In Q1 FY27: RBI

Mumbai: Raw material expenses of listed manufacturing companies rose sharply by 27.5 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of FY27 amid global supply chain disruptions, the RBI said on Thursday. However, the firms were able to maintain pricing power and also improved profitability.

The RBI said the raw material-to-sales ratio declined marginally to 58.1 per cent in Q1 FY27 from 58.5 per cent in the previous quarter. Despite an increase in input costs, operating profit growth of manufacturing companies improved significantly to 21.3 per cent year-on-year during Q1 FY27 from 9.4 per cent in the previous quarter.

Operating profit growth of IT and non-IT services companies also rose to 19.9 per cent and 12.7 per cent, respectively. Operating profit margins improved across all major sectors on a sequential basis, RBI said.

The data, based on the quarterly financial results of 3,247 listed non-government non-financial companies, showed that aggregate sales growth accelerated to 19.4 per cent in Q1 FY27 from 13.9 per cent in the previous quarter.