ETV Bharat / business

Global Shares Advance And Oil Prices Slip As Hopes Grow For Ending War With Iran

Employees of Hana Bank celebrate in a photo opportunity to mark the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) of over 7,000 points at a dealing room of Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. ( AP )

Tokyo: Global shares mostly gained on Wednesday and oil prices fell as hopes rose for progress in ending the war with Iran. France's CAC 40 added 1.6% to 8,192.68, while the Germany DAX rose 1.5% to 24,767.57. Britain's FTSE 100 surged 1.9% to 10,408.98. U.S. futures gained 0.6%. News that Iranian officials were traveling to China ahead of a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping lifted market sentiment.

Trump said he was pausing a U.S. effort to guide stranded ships out of the Strait of Hormuz to allow space for finalizing a deal with Iran on ending the war. The American forces’ blockade of Iranian ports remains in place. In Asian trading, South Korea’s Kospi gained 6.5% to 7,384.56, surpassing the 7,000 level for the first time. Samsung Electronics' stock jumped 14% in a rally driven by expectations of strong growth in artificial intelligence.

Shares in SK Hynix, another major Korean computer chipmaker, shot up nearly 11%. Both Samsung and SK Hynix are major manufacturers of the memory chips vital for AI applications. Tokyo trading was closed for a holiday. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 1.3% to 8,793.60. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.2% to 26,213.78, while the Shanghai Composite index rose 1.2% to 4,160.17.