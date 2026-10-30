ETV Bharat / business

Global LNG Prices May Stay Elevated Through Winter, Raising Affordability Concerns For India: Jefferies

New Delhi : Global liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices are expected to remain elevated heading into winter amid lower European gas storage levels, raising affordability concerns for India's domestic market, as spot LNG prices rose 6 per cent week-on-week to an average of USD 32 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), according to a report by Jefferies.

The report highlighted that European Union (EU) gas storage levels currently stand at 75 per cent, compared with 83 per cent during the same period last year, indicating tighter supply conditions ahead of the winter season.

“Domestic affordability is stretched at current prices,” the report noted, adding, “Hence, we expect gas prices to remain elevated as we head into winter.”

The report highlighted continued disruptions across global crude oil markets despite a recovery in Middle Eastern oil exports. According to Jefferies, crude oil exports from the Middle East, excluding Iran, have recovered to more than 90 per cent of pre-war levels. However, the physical crude premium increased 8 per cent week-on-week to USD 9 per barrel last week amid renewed attacks in the region.

At the same time, “Crude oil-in-transit has reached an all-time high as ship-to-ship transfers are keeping oil aboard tankers for longer and importers are opting for lengthier routes to diversify away from the ME.”

These disruptions have also kept shipping costs elevated, with freight rates remaining nearly eight times higher than levels recorded at the beginning of the conflict, despite declining 3 per cent week-on-week.

Freight costs now account for more than 25 per cent of the landed cost of crude oil, compared with just 3 per cent before the war. “Freight rates could remain elevated in the near term with multiple attacks on oil tankers,” the report said.

For India, elevated crude prices and narrowing discounts on Russian oil are adding to the financial pressure on oil marketing companies (OMCs). The report noted that discounts on Russian crude have narrowed significantly, with Russian Urals trading at a discount of USD 2 per barrel to Brent, compared with USD 14 per barrel at February-end.