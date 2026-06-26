ETV Bharat / business

Global Giants Commit Over USD 90 Bn Investment In India Amid Geopolitical Uncertainty

New Delhi: Global corporations and institutional investors have announced more than USD 90 billion in fresh investment commitments to India in recent months, betting on the country's long-term economic growth despite rising geopolitical tensions, trade disruptions and an uncertain global outlook.

The planned investments span artificial intelligence, cloud computing, digital infrastructure, manufacturing and industrial technology, reinforcing India's position as a key destination for global capital as companies diversify supply chains and expand in high-growth markets, sources said.

Among the biggest commitments, Amazon on Thursday said it would raise its total investment commitment in India to USD 48 billion by 2030, following a meeting between Chief Executive Andy Jassy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The investments will support the company's expansion in cloud infrastructure, artificial intelligence and digital services.

Earlier this month, Australian data centre operator AirTrunk announced plans to invest USD 30 billion to build 5 gigawatts of data centre capacity in India by 2030, one of the country's largest digital infrastructure investments to date.

French building materials company Saint-Gobain said on June 18 it would invest an additional 1 billion euros (USD 1.15 billion) in India over the next five years, citing the country as one of its fastest-growing global markets.

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) also committed up to Rs 7,000 crore alongside CtrlS Datacenters to expand hyperscale data centre capacity, while industrial technology company ABB announced a USD 75 million investment in March to expand its manufacturing and research footprint in India.