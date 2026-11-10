ETV Bharat / business

Global Equities To Draw Support From Earnings Growth As Investor Risk Appetite Weakens: Goldman Sachs

New Delhi: Global equities are expected to remain supported by corporate earnings growth, lighter investor positioning and lower valuations, despite weakening risk appetite and uncertainty over artificial intelligence (AI) investments and geopolitical developments, according to a report by Goldman Sachs.

The investment bank maintained its overweight stance on global equities over both three-month and 12-month periods, indicating that it expects markets to remain supported towards the end of the year despite near-term volatility.

Goldman Sachs said its Risk Appetite Indicator (RAI), which tracks investors' willingness to take risks across financial markets, declined to minus 0.6. Its sentiment and positioning indicator also dropped to its lowest level since April 2025.

The report said lower risk appetite and lighter investor positioning could improve the balance of risks for equity markets, although the indicator has not yet reached levels historically associated with stronger subsequent returns.

"We remain OW equities over 3m/12m, as earnings support, lighter positioning and lower valuations should support equities into year-end," the report said.

The report also highlighted a shift in market leadership, with defensive and value-oriented stocks outperforming companies more closely linked to the AI investment cycle.

Semiconductor stocks have underperformed large technology companies as investors assess whether substantial spending on AI infrastructure will generate adequate returns.

Goldman Sachs noted that Brent crude prices had fallen more than 16 per cent amid the possibility of easing tensions in the Middle East. Meanwhile, US equity markets witnessed a sharp sell-off, with the Nasdaq volatility index recording one of its largest weekly swings since March 2020.