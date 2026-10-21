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Global Economic Uncertainty To Have Some Bearing on Domestic Activity Amid Resilience: RBI

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By IANS 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday said that global economic uncertainty will continue to have some bearing on domestic economic activity and while energy prices and supply chain pressures have continued, their near-term trajectory remains uncertain amid the lingering West Asia conflict.

Releasing the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting that convened from October 5-7, the Central Bank said the adverse impact is being contained with active diversification of supply sources."Deficient southwest monsoon and strong El Nino conditions pose risks to the agriculture sector’s outlook and rural demand, although a healthy buffer of foodgrains and proactive policy interventions by the government are expected to mitigate the impact," according to the MPC minutes.