Global Conflicts, Chokepoint Risks Directly Impact Fertiliser & Raw Material Supplies To India

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Global conflicts and chokepoint risks directly impact fertiliser products and raw material supplies to India as a large share of its imports transits through the Strait of Hormuz and Red Sea, said Dr MP Sukumaran Nair, director of Centre for Green Technology & Management.

He said roughly 20–25% of the fertiliser raw materials (and most of LNG) passes through the Gulf region. "India is not self-sufficient in any of the nutrients. Although 87% of the urea demand is met by domestic production, the rest is imported. Most Indian plants operate at their achievable capacities and have well-optimised consumption parameters," said Nair.

In 2024–25, India imported 5.65 million tonnes (MT) of urea and 7.29 MT of phosphates and the entire requirement of potash (3.54 MT), spending over Rs 40,000 crores ($3.5 bn) from government coffers. China, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman and the UAE collectively supply much of India's imported urea, he added.

"DAP/P-fertilisers come mainly from China, Oman (Sohar), Saudi Arabia (SABIC/ Ma'aden), Jordan, Egypt and Morocco. Following the Chinese export banning of DAP and speciality fertilisers to India, alternative supply sources are being pursued. Morocco's OCP, with the world's largest phosphate reserves, agreed in January 2023 to sell India 1.7 MT of phosphate fertilisers (DAP and TSP) in 2023," said Nair, who was the former chairman of Public Sector Restructuring and Internal Audit Board (RIAB) of the Government of Kerala.

In mid-2025, Indian importers signed a five-year offtake with Saudi Arabia for 3.1 MT/yr, mostly of DAP/NPS and another multi-supplier deal with Morocco's OCP for 1.5 MT DAP and 1 MT TSP. "Potash is imported traditionally from Canada (Nutrien), Russia, Belarus and Israel. Post-2022 India also sources K2O (Arab Potash) from Jordan. Notably, Russia's share of India's potash imports jumped from 4.4% in 2021 to 29% by 2023," Nair said.

Speciality fertilisers like micronutrient chelates, slow-release urea, etc., are sourced mainly from China. Due to the Chinese export ban, India is seeking alternate sources (like Russia, Jordan, Israel) and also trying to boost domestic production of controlled-release products.

"Recently, the government has notified 101 more bio stimulants under the Fertiliser Control Order (FCO), taking the total notified formulations to 146. These formulations help plants withstand drought, salinity, extreme temperatures and other climate-induced stresses," Nair said.

He added that, unlike traditional inputs, they improve nutrient use efficiency, soil carbon and root development, enabling farmers to produce more with less. These products can be tailored to specific crops, locations and soil types, making them highly adaptive to India's vast agro-climatic diversity, said Nair, who was also the chairman of Kerala Minerals and Metals (KMM) Ltd.

Potential Shipping Disruptions and Higher Freight Costs

Nair said the June 2025 Iran–Israel skirmish disrupted Middle Eastern ports, holding up shipments of rock phosphate and acid. These events coincided with other shocks like China's abrupt halt of fertiliser exports in mid-2025 – creating acute local shortages.

"Iran's strategic control over the narrow Strait of Hormuz has become a flashpoint. An estimated 25 to 35% of globally traded ammonia and urea — key nitrogen fertilisers — moves through this waterway. The Middle East is the world's largest urea exporter, shipping around 20 million tonnes per year, accounting for roughly 35% of global seaborne trade, with Iran contributing about a quarter of regional supply," Nair said.

The Russia–Ukraine war has also reshaped global trade. Russia and Belarus were historically major exporters of urea, complex fertilisers and potash. After 2022, sanctions and closed routes shrank Belarus' access, but Russia ramped up exports notably using Black Sea and alternative ports. PhosAgro, Russia's leading fertiliser producer, has significantly ramped up exports to India in 2025 to address the China-induced shortfall.