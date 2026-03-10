Global Conflicts, Chokepoint Risks Directly Impact Fertiliser & Raw Material Supplies To India
Attacks by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea region have already forced suppliers to reroute, disrupting phosphate fertilisers and inputs from Jordan, Egypt, and Morocco.
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: Global conflicts and chokepoint risks directly impact fertiliser products and raw material supplies to India as a large share of its imports transits through the Strait of Hormuz and Red Sea, said Dr MP Sukumaran Nair, director of Centre for Green Technology & Management.
He said roughly 20–25% of the fertiliser raw materials (and most of LNG) passes through the Gulf region. "India is not self-sufficient in any of the nutrients. Although 87% of the urea demand is met by domestic production, the rest is imported. Most Indian plants operate at their achievable capacities and have well-optimised consumption parameters," said Nair.
In 2024–25, India imported 5.65 million tonnes (MT) of urea and 7.29 MT of phosphates and the entire requirement of potash (3.54 MT), spending over Rs 40,000 crores ($3.5 bn) from government coffers. China, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman and the UAE collectively supply much of India's imported urea, he added.
"DAP/P-fertilisers come mainly from China, Oman (Sohar), Saudi Arabia (SABIC/ Ma'aden), Jordan, Egypt and Morocco. Following the Chinese export banning of DAP and speciality fertilisers to India, alternative supply sources are being pursued. Morocco's OCP, with the world's largest phosphate reserves, agreed in January 2023 to sell India 1.7 MT of phosphate fertilisers (DAP and TSP) in 2023," said Nair, who was the former chairman of Public Sector Restructuring and Internal Audit Board (RIAB) of the Government of Kerala.
In mid-2025, Indian importers signed a five-year offtake with Saudi Arabia for 3.1 MT/yr, mostly of DAP/NPS and another multi-supplier deal with Morocco's OCP for 1.5 MT DAP and 1 MT TSP. "Potash is imported traditionally from Canada (Nutrien), Russia, Belarus and Israel. Post-2022 India also sources K2O (Arab Potash) from Jordan. Notably, Russia's share of India's potash imports jumped from 4.4% in 2021 to 29% by 2023," Nair said.
Speciality fertilisers like micronutrient chelates, slow-release urea, etc., are sourced mainly from China. Due to the Chinese export ban, India is seeking alternate sources (like Russia, Jordan, Israel) and also trying to boost domestic production of controlled-release products.
"Recently, the government has notified 101 more bio stimulants under the Fertiliser Control Order (FCO), taking the total notified formulations to 146. These formulations help plants withstand drought, salinity, extreme temperatures and other climate-induced stresses," Nair said.
He added that, unlike traditional inputs, they improve nutrient use efficiency, soil carbon and root development, enabling farmers to produce more with less. These products can be tailored to specific crops, locations and soil types, making them highly adaptive to India's vast agro-climatic diversity, said Nair, who was also the chairman of Kerala Minerals and Metals (KMM) Ltd.
Potential Shipping Disruptions and Higher Freight Costs
Nair said the June 2025 Iran–Israel skirmish disrupted Middle Eastern ports, holding up shipments of rock phosphate and acid. These events coincided with other shocks like China's abrupt halt of fertiliser exports in mid-2025 – creating acute local shortages.
"Iran's strategic control over the narrow Strait of Hormuz has become a flashpoint. An estimated 25 to 35% of globally traded ammonia and urea — key nitrogen fertilisers — moves through this waterway. The Middle East is the world's largest urea exporter, shipping around 20 million tonnes per year, accounting for roughly 35% of global seaborne trade, with Iran contributing about a quarter of regional supply," Nair said.
The Russia–Ukraine war has also reshaped global trade. Russia and Belarus were historically major exporters of urea, complex fertilisers and potash. After 2022, sanctions and closed routes shrank Belarus' access, but Russia ramped up exports notably using Black Sea and alternative ports. PhosAgro, Russia's leading fertiliser producer, has significantly ramped up exports to India in 2025 to address the China-induced shortfall.
"In the first half of 2025, PhosAgro's shipments to India grew by nearly 41% year-on-year, making India one of its fastest-growing markets. Overall, Russia's complex and compound fertiliser exports to India surged 42% year-on-year, reaching 1.5 MT from December 2024 to mid-2025. PhosAgro's total exports rose 10% to 4.3 MT in January-May 2025, with nearly 1 MT directed to India," said Nair, who also served as Managing Director of the Travancore-Cochin Chemicals (TCC) Ltd.
In early 2022, India turned to Canada, Israel and Jordan. Indian Potash Limited (IPL) agreed to buy 1.2 MT of potash from Canada, 0.6 MT from Israel and 0.3 MT from Jordan for 2022 shipments. It also accelerated domestic restarts to raise urea output. "Globally, fertiliser prices spiked after 2022, then eased by 2024 as new trade patterns emerged. Still, price volatility remains. Seasonal Indian tenders for urea/DAP/MOP can move world spot rates. For example, a large urea tender in February 2025 lifted Middle East urea FOB prices by $15–20 per tonne," Nair said.
Red Sea Disruptions
Attacks by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea have already forced rerouting, disrupting phosphate fertilisers and inputs from Jordan, Egypt, and Morocco. These alternative routes become critical when Hormuz faces issues, but Houthi blockades have sunk fertiliser-laden ships in the past and continue to threaten vessels. This dual-chokepoint crisis (Hormuz and Red Sea/Suez) amplifies delays and costs for India.
Fertiliser Production Costs May Rise
Natural gas is the primary feedstock for urea production. Domestic production of gas, imports through LNG terminals and countrywide pipelines facilitated the growth of domestic urea production. Following the US-Israel and Iran war, many of the production and refining centres of natural gas and oil are affected, with operations suspended. An unprecedented hike in gas and oil prices is visible.
"As of today, global oil prices have surged past $114 per barrel, marking their highest levels since 2022 following the escalation of the conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran. This spike is primarily driven by fears of prolonged supply disruptions and the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for 20% of the world's oil supply. As regards Natural Gas, European benchmark gas prices jumped 50%, while US gas futures also increased significantly," said Nair.
Impact on Subsidy Burden
According to Nair, the increasing price of imported fertilisers, raw materials, and intermediates will naturally impact the subsidies provided in the budgets. "Additional allocations, the extent of which will be known only later, will be required," he added.
Alternate Sourcing and Buffer Stocks
The Middle East peace disruption endangers India's fertiliser access at a pivotal moment. "Availability is strained, prices are rising (urea already volatile globally), and prolonged issues could threaten yields, inflate subsidy burdens (already massive), and undermine food security for 1.4 billion people. Indian government is monitoring stocks and may accelerate domestic production or diversify sources (like from Russia, North Africa, or long-term contracts elsewhere)," Nair said.
However, the Gulf's centrality — bolstered by recent strategic deals — means short-term alternatives are limited. Existing fertiliser stocks in the country may be used up in two months' time, and thereafter gross shortages are likely to manifest.
"As tensions persist, the fertiliser crisis underscores a harsh reality: geopolitical flashpoints in distant waters can directly sow seeds of instability in India's fields. Swift diplomatic efforts, supply chain resilience, and investment in indigenous capacity will be essential to safeguard the nation's agricultural future," Nair stated.
