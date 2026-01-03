ETV Bharat / business

Gig Model Doesn't Pressure Riders, Flexitime Work Reliable Income Source for Many: Deepinder Goyal

New Delhi: Amid the debate on gig workers' payouts and working conditions, Eternal Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said this model does not pressure riders, and flexible schedules and welfare benefits make gig work a reliable source of income for many. Eternal owns Zomato and Blinkit businesses. His remarks come at a time when gig workers' unions have been staging protests, demanding better payouts and improved working conditions.

"In 2025, Zomato and Blinkit spent over Rs 100 crore on insurance coverage for delivery partners. In 2025, average earnings per hour (EPH), excluding tips, for a delivery partner on Zomato were Rs 102. In 2024, this number was Rs 92. That's a ~10.9 pc year-on-year increase. Over a longer horizon also, EPH has shown steady growth," Goyal said on X.

He claimed that the 10-minute delivery promise does not pressure riders, explaining how flexible schedules and welfare benefits make gig work a reliable source of income for many. However, his comments drew mixed responses from internet users on X, with several accusing riders of rash driving and violating traffic rules to meet 10- minute delivery deadlines.

The Gig & Platform Services Workers' Union (GIPSWU) last month wrote to Union Minister for Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya raising several issues, with a key highlight being their demand to "urgently discontinue 10-20-minute service delivery mandates to prioritise worker safety". Goyal also batted for "less regulation" for India's gig economy, arguing that it will eventually help bring more people into the "organised" workforce.