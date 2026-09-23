ETV Bharat / business

Germany Seeks Deeper Trade, Defence Cooperation With India Amid Global Uncertainty

New Delhi: Germany's ties with India have assumed greater importance amid growing global uncertainty, with the two countries looking to deepen cooperation in trade, defence and labour mobility, German Ambassador to India Jasper Wieck said on Wednesday at a press conference here.

Describing the current period as an "era of unpredictability", Wieck said Russia had "wrecked trust and peace" while the United States was "constantly changing the rules of the game", making closer cooperation between India and Germany more important.

On India's continued purchase of Russian oil, he said Germany understood the energy needs of a country of 1.4 billion people but argued that reducing purchases of Russian oil would dent Moscow's ability to finance the war in Ukraine.

Defence cooperation is another key priority, with Wieck saying a possible German submarine deal with India could give a "big boost" to bilateral ties, while unmanned systems, cyber, missile and sensor technologies offered other areas for cooperation.

Wieck assumed charge as Germany's ambassador to India and Bhutan recently and presented his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu in August.

As his three priorities as ambassador, Wieck identified the pending formal signing of the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA), labour migration and defence cooperation.

"If we don't buy any oil anymore from Russia then the funding, the financing for the (Ukraine) war stops," he said, adding that Germany understood India's "specific situation" as a country of 1.4 billion people whose economy depends on energy imports.

The ambassador's remarks came amid growing Western pressure on countries, including India, that are buying Russian energy. The US has recently moved to target major buyers through the Lindsey Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, which authorises sanctions and tariffs on purchases of Russian oil and gas. The European Union (EU), however, does not directly sanction third countries for buying Russian oil.