ETV Bharat / business

Germany Eyes Doubling Indian Tourist Overnight Stays By 2030: GNTB chief

New Delhi: Germany is aiming to double annual overnight stays by Indian visitors by 2030, its national tourism board chief Petra Hedorfer said, as the country seeks to tap the growing appetite among Indian travellers for longer, experience-led holidays beyond traditional city itineraries.

India is an important strategic growth market for Germany, with Indian visitors accounting for 9,28,635 overnight stays in 2025, up 3.4 per cent from the previous year, Hedorfer, CEO of the German National Tourist Board (GNTB), said in an interview to PTI.

The positive trend has continued this year, with 5,37,565 overnight stays by Indian visitors recorded during January-July 2026, an increase of 2.9 per cent year-on-year. July alone saw 85,400 overnight stays, up 3.6 per cent compared with the same month last year.

"Looking towards 2030, our longer-term ambition is to double overnight stays annually from India," Hedorfer said.

She said Germany remained positive about the potential of the Indian market, supported by growing travel aspirations as well as strong economic and cultural ties between the two countries.

"For the full year, we remain cautiously optimistic, recognising that demand is influenced by connectivity, travel costs and the wider economic environment," she said.

Hedorfer said the focus was not merely on increasing visitor numbers but also on encouraging Indian travellers to stay longer, explore more regions and return to Germany.

"Beyond the numbers, our priority is to encourage longer holidays, greater regional exploration and repeat visits, translating India's considerable potential into lasting value for visitors and Germany's tourism partners," she said.

The tourism board's latest market research estimates that incoming trips from India generated approximately 1.3 billion euros in turnover in Germany in 2025, underlining the economic significance of the market.