GeM’s Next Big Push: Panchayats, Small Sellers And Smarter Procurement, Says CEO Mihir Kumar
In 10 years, Government e-Marketplace (GeM) achieved Rs 20 lakh crore in cumulative business and saved Rs 85,000 crore over three years through digital procurement.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 8:53 PM IST
Government e-Marketplace (GeM) has helped generate estimated savings of more than Rs 80,000 Cr in public procurement over the last three years, said GeM CEO Mihir Kumar. As the government’s online procurement platform completes 10 years, Kumar said that GeM has grown from a modest business of Rs 422 Cr in its first year to around Rs 20 Lakh Cr in cumulative business.
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat's Saurabh Shukla, Kumar spoke about GeM’s decade-long journey, the growing participation of MSMEs, use of AI to flag suspicious behaviour, expansion to gram panchayats and urban local bodies and whether the platform could eventually be opened to the general public.
ETV Bharat (ETB): GeM has completed a 10-year journey. How do you see this journey?
Mihir Kumar (MK): The journey started with a modest beginning in 2016, but the idea itself was very innovative and transformative. We started with a business of around Rs 422 Cr in the first year, and today we have achieved cumulative business of around Rs 20 Lk Cr.
The idea was simple: public procurement should be easy, inclusive, transparent and efficient. These have been the key principles behind our journey. The way we structured this digital platform has helped us create a very inclusive marketplace. I would say that driving inclusive growth has been one of GeM’s signature contributions.
ETB: Has GeM quantified the savings generated through transition to online platform?
MK: Yes. It has been a huge change from the earlier manual system where tenders were published through newspapers or issued as printed documents. Recently, IIT Delhi conducted a study of procurement carried out through GeM over the last three years. The study estimated savings of around Rs 85,000 Cr through the public procurement system.
ETB: How has GeM changed things for small businesses and MSMEs?
MK: Credit goes to the entire ecosystem- the sellers as well as the buyers. Creating a platform is one part, but unless adoption is strong, growth can remain limited. The way buyers and sellers responded has given strength to GeM.
In India, we have seen people quickly adopt digital initiatives, whether it is UPI or other government-led platforms. We saw something similar with GeM. Sellers were able to register online and upload their offerings digitally. This made the process easier, and their participation has been tremendous.
ETB: Which states have been particularly active on the platform?
MK: Procurement on GeM is done by Central Government entities and Central Public Sector Undertakings, as well as state governments.
Some states have been ahead of others. I would particularly mention Uttar Pradesh, which has done an excellent job on the Government e-Marketplace. Gujarat, Maharashtra and Delhi have also performed well. These are among the states that have come forward strongly and utilised the system to their benefit.
ETB: How is GeM using artificial intelligence and machine learning?
MK: The architecture of GeM is based on what the Hon'ble Prime Minister said: that it should be a trust-based platform. The fundamental principle is that everybody using the marketplace should maintain that trust.
We keep a watch on buyer and seller behaviour on the portal. Technology helps us nudge buyers and sellers towards appropriate behaviour so that the sanity of the marketplace is maintained and the government gets value for money through public procurement.
When we started, we had a basic analytics layer. As technology evolved, we started using AI and machine-learning use cases to identify suspected patterns of behaviour that need to be flagged. Technology has given us insights and capabilities that have helped us address several challenges.
ETB: What can we expect from GeM over the next five to 10 years?
MK: Despite the scale we have achieved, there is still considerable room for growth. We are already present in the states, but we would like to further increase the onboarding and success of urban local bodies and gram panchayats. We also want to reach sellers who have not yet been able to join the portal.
Inclusivity will remain a major focus because that is where the heart of Bharat lies. We want to reach every nook and corner of the country so that sellers from every geography and sector get an opportunity to do business with the government.
Secondly, now that we have developed the basic infrastructure of the digital platform, we want to make it easier, smarter and more intelligent. Our aim is to eliminate or overcome the issues sellers currently face during onboarding and successful participation.
ETB: Is there any plan to allow the general public to buy through GeM?
MK: Right now, our focus is on government buying, and we would like to continue strengthening ourselves in that area. In a country like India, around 10 to 20 per cent of GDP is spent on public procurement. We first want to strengthen our position and address the gaps that still exist in the public procurement landscape.
If, at some point, stakeholders decide that GeM should be opened to the general public, we will take that call. But currently, our focus remains on our core domain of public procurement.
ETB: What message would you give manufacturers and sellers, particularly on improving quality?
MK: GeM is completely brand agnostic. Sellers should not worry too much about branding or making investments merely for that purpose. Instead, they should concentrate on bringing quality products to the marketplace.
GeM is a platform that neutralises the advantage that any particular brand may have. If your product is good and well made, it will find buyers.
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