ETV Bharat / business

GeM’s Next Big Push: Panchayats, Small Sellers And Smarter Procurement, Says CEO Mihir Kumar

Government e-Marketplace (GeM) has helped generate estimated savings of more than Rs 80,000 Cr in public procurement over the last three years, said GeM CEO Mihir Kumar. As the government’s online procurement platform completes 10 years, Kumar said that GeM has grown from a modest business of Rs 422 Cr in its first year to around Rs 20 Lakh Cr in cumulative business.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat's Saurabh Shukla, Kumar spoke about GeM’s decade-long journey, the growing participation of MSMEs, use of AI to flag suspicious behaviour, expansion to gram panchayats and urban local bodies and whether the platform could eventually be opened to the general public.

ETV Bharat (ETB): GeM has completed a 10-year journey. How do you see this journey?

Mihir Kumar (MK): The journey started with a modest beginning in 2016, but the idea itself was very innovative and transformative. We started with a business of around Rs 422 Cr in the first year, and today we have achieved cumulative business of around Rs 20 Lk Cr.

The idea was simple: public procurement should be easy, inclusive, transparent and efficient. These have been the key principles behind our journey. The way we structured this digital platform has helped us create a very inclusive marketplace. I would say that driving inclusive growth has been one of GeM’s signature contributions.

ETB: Has GeM quantified the savings generated through transition to online platform?

MK: Yes. It has been a huge change from the earlier manual system where tenders were published through newspapers or issued as printed documents. Recently, IIT Delhi conducted a study of procurement carried out through GeM over the last three years. The study estimated savings of around Rs 85,000 Cr through the public procurement system.

ETB: How has GeM changed things for small businesses and MSMEs?

MK: Credit goes to the entire ecosystem- the sellers as well as the buyers. Creating a platform is one part, but unless adoption is strong, growth can remain limited. The way buyers and sellers responded has given strength to GeM.

In India, we have seen people quickly adopt digital initiatives, whether it is UPI or other government-led platforms. We saw something similar with GeM. Sellers were able to register online and upload their offerings digitally. This made the process easier, and their participation has been tremendous.

File photo of GeM CEO Mihir Kumar (ANI)

ETB: Which states have been particularly active on the platform?

MK: Procurement on GeM is done by Central Government entities and Central Public Sector Undertakings, as well as state governments.

Some states have been ahead of others. I would particularly mention Uttar Pradesh, which has done an excellent job on the Government e-Marketplace. Gujarat, Maharashtra and Delhi have also performed well. These are among the states that have come forward strongly and utilised the system to their benefit.