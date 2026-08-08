GeM Crosses Rs 20 Lakh Crore In Cumulative Procurement In 10 Years
GeM, India’s government e-marketplace, surpassed Rs 20 lakh crore in procurement, expanding seller and buyer participation significantly since its 2016 launch, reports Saurabh Shukla
Published : August 8, 2026 at 4:49 PM IST
New Delhi: The central government’s online public procurement platform, Government e-Marketplace (GeM), is set to complete 10 years of operations on August 9, marking a significant milestone in India's digital governance journey. According to government data as of August 7, 2026, the platform has facilitated cumulative procurement worth more than Rs 20 lakh crore through over 3.7 Cr orders.
The GeM was launched on August 9, 2016, under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The platform was conceived as a technology-driven platform to make government procurement more transparent, efficient and accessible. In the past decade, it has evolved into the country’s national public procurement platform, connecting government buyers with a wide network of sellers and service providers across India.
Government data also suggests that the GeM’s annual Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) has grown from Rs 422 crore in FY 2016-17 to this level. In the first four months of FY 2026-27 alone, it has recorded a GMV of Rs 1,47,888 crore.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GeM, Mihir Kumar, said the pace of this growth had been equally remarkable. “While the first Rs 10 lakh crore in cumulative GMV took over eight years to achieve, the next Rs 10 lakh crore milestone was reached in less than two years,” he said.
The platform has moved public procurement from opaque, fragmented processes to a single, transparent marketplace where capability determines success. The next decade will be defined by deeper use of AI for better value for the public and equal opportunity for every enterprise, Kumar added.
Regarding participation on this platform, it has also expanded dramatically over the last ten years. Profile completed sellers have grown from 3,339 to 25.45 lakh, and primary buyer organisations from 1,707 to 1.37 lakh. Micro and Small Enterprises registered on the platform have risen from 2,424 to 12.25 lakh.
Inclusivity and value
According to GeM data, MSEs have fulfilled orders worth more than Rs 9.07 lakh crore, which is 45.6 per cent of cumulative GMV. Over 2.24 lakh women-led MSEs have fulfilled more than 50 lakh orders valued at over Rs 99,147 crore. Besides this, more than 40,000 start-ups have also secured orders worth more than Rs 65,633 crore.
A recent study by IIT Delhi covering the period from FY 2023-24 to FY 2025-26 estimated that GeM has generated monetised benefits of Rs 86,571.69 Cr through lower prices and more efficient procurement processes.
The study also estimated overall social savings of Rs 1,76,411.46 Cr. It found that, in a comparison of 101 commonly purchased items across GeM, Amazon, Flipkart and IndiaMART, GeM offered lower prices for 74.3 per cent of the items, resulting in a spend-weighted saving of 13.6 per cent.
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