ETV Bharat / business

GeM Crosses Rs 20 Lakh Crore In Cumulative Procurement In 10 Years

New Delhi: The central government’s online public procurement platform, Government e-Marketplace (GeM), is set to complete 10 years of operations on August 9, marking a significant milestone in India's digital governance journey. According to government data as of August 7, 2026, the platform has facilitated cumulative procurement worth more than Rs 20 lakh crore through over 3.7 Cr orders.

The GeM was launched on August 9, 2016, under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The platform was conceived as a technology-driven platform to make government procurement more transparent, efficient and accessible. In the past decade, it has evolved into the country’s national public procurement platform, connecting government buyers with a wide network of sellers and service providers across India.

Government data also suggests that the GeM’s annual Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) has grown from Rs 422 crore in FY 2016-17 to this level. In the first four months of FY 2026-27 alone, it has recorded a GMV of Rs 1,47,888 crore.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GeM, Mihir Kumar, said the pace of this growth had been equally remarkable. “While the first Rs 10 lakh crore in cumulative GMV took over eight years to achieve, the next Rs 10 lakh crore milestone was reached in less than two years,” he said.

The platform has moved public procurement from opaque, fragmented processes to a single, transparent marketplace where capability determines success. The next decade will be defined by deeper use of AI for better value for the public and equal opportunity for every enterprise, Kumar added.