ETV Bharat / business

GDP Growth Projection For FY27 Revised To 7 To 7.4 Pc As Per New Series: CEA

New Delhi: The economic growth projection for the next fiscal is revised upwards by 20 basis points to 7-7.4 per cent following the release of new GDP series, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said on Friday. The Economic Survey presented in Parliament in January had projected a growth rate of 6.8-7.2 per cent for fiscal year 2026-27.

Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is releasing the new series of annual and quarterly National Accounts Estimates with base year 2022–23, which replaces the previous series with base year of 2011–12.

"...we are improving our GDP growth outlook for FY27 from 6.8 to 7.2 previously to 7 to 7.4 per cent under the new series...the economy is more likely to achieve a number closer to 7.4 per cent rather than 7 per cent," Nageswaran said while addressing a press conference on the release of new series.