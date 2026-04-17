ETV Bharat / business

Gautam Adani Overtakes Mukesh Ambani To Become Asia's Richest

New Delhi: Tycoon Gautam Adani has overtaken fellow Gujarat business czar Mukesh Ambani to become Asia's richest person, as a sustained rally in shares of his ports-to-energy conglomerate lifted his net worth.

With a net worth of USD 92.6 billion, Adani surpassed Ambani, whose fortune stands at USD 90.8 billion, to become the richest person in India and Asia, according to the latest billionaire rankings.

Adani, founder of his eponymous group, oversees India's largest private seaport network, is the country's biggest renewable energy producer and private airport operator, and ranks among the world's largest coal traders.

He is currently ranked No. 19 on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which tracks the world's 500 richest individuals and is updated daily.

Adani's wealth is largely derived from his shareholdings across the group's 10 listed companies. A recent surge in Adani Group stocks has added billions of dollars in market value, underscoring strong investor appetite for assets linked to India's economic expansion and energy transition.

By contrast, Ambani's wealth, anchored by his flagship conglomerate Reliance Industries that spans energy, telecom and retail, has seen comparatively modest gains, reshuffling the region's billionaire rankings.