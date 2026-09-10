ETV Bharat / business

Gauba Calls For Deregulation As Defining Feature Of India's Next-Generation Reforms

New Delhi: NITI Aayog member Rajiv Gauba on Thursday pitched for deregulation in the next-generation reforms, making rules and laws simpler and hassle-free.

Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest 2026, Gauba also called for focus on 'nuts-and-bolts' reforms, on doing away with the licence approval, permission and frequent renewals regime that prevails in different avatars.

He noted that measures such as Goods and Services Tax, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, and a liberalised foreign investment regime had reshaped the economy and opened up sectors once considered off-limits to private enterprises, including defence, space and now nuclear energy.

He emphasised the need to systematically review laws, regulations and administrative processes.

This work, Gauba said, is being carried out by a High-Level Committee, guided by the philosophy of trust-based governance espoused by the Prime Minister.

Many important reforms, he noted, fall in the domain of states and municipal governments and pointed to the work being done by the deregulation task force, carrying the trust-based governance principles down to the state and city level.