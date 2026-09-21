ETV Bharat / business

Gains Must Be Shared Fairly With Workers By Industry For Achieving Sustainable Growth: CEA

New Delhi: India's economic growth can translate into meaningful transformation only when its gains are shared fairly between workers and corporates, Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran said, stressing that fairness is not an act of charity but a condition for a healthy and sustainable market economy.

"Growth changes the country only when it is shared honestly between those who do the work and those who put up the money," he said at a keynote address at an AIMA event here. He argued that the debate over fairness should not be framed as a choice between workers and businesses.

Instead, he said, both are part of the same economic bargain, with capital entitled to earn a fair return while workers must have a meaningful share in the prosperity generated by their work.

"Fairness, of course, is not charity," he said, adding, a sustainable market ultimately depends on consumers having enough purchasing power to buy the goods and services businesses produce.

"A healthy market needs customers who can afford to buy, and those customers are, in the end, someone's workers," he said.

Observing that capital deserves a fair return, he said there is an honest way to earn that return, and there is a self-defeating way...if we held down wages, delay paying suppliers, and keep the difference as profit, that becomes self-defeating. It works until the customers run out of savings. The honest way is to lower real costs, and some of that responsibility lies with the governments."

On the government part, Nageswaran said it must ensure cheaper power, affordable land, and reduce the compliance burden so that the cost of doing business is lowered.