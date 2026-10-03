ETV Bharat / business

GAIL Marketing Director Sanjay Kumar Named Next CEO Of Petronet LNG

New Delhi: State-owned GAIL (India) Ltd's Director (Marketing) Sanjay Kumar has been appointed Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Petronet LNG Ltd, effective May 13, 2027, when the position becomes vacant.

According to a regulatory filing, Petronet's board cleared the top-level appointment during a brief 15-minute meeting held on October 2. Kumar will take over on May 13, 2027, when the existing CEO, A K Singh, ends his extended tenure. Kumar, 59, will have a five-year term.

Petronet, India's largest gas importer, is majority owned by state-owned oil firms. While the superannuation age in public sector companies is 60 years, Petronet, though headed by the government's top bureaucrat in the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, is registered as a private limited company.

Petronet is not under any government watchdog like CAG or CVC and is beyond the purview of RTI. Its board executives enjoy higher remuneration than PSUs and also retire at the age of 65 years.

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), GAIL (India) Ltd, Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) hold a 12.5 per cent stake each in the company. The heads of the four blue-chip oil firms, who sit on the board of Petronet, superannuate at the age of 60 years.