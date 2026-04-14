ETV Bharat / business

Fuel, Fertiliser Prices May Remain High For Prolonged Period: IMF, World Bank, IEA

Washington: The IMF, World Bank and the International Energy Agency said that fuel and fertiliser prices may remain high for a prolonged period as the situation in the Middle East remained uncertain due to the war.

The Heads of the International Energy Agency, International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group met here as part of the coordination group they had established earlier this month for a joint response to the energy and economic impacts of the war in the Middle East.

In a joint statement here, the three institutions said the war has forcibly displaced people, impacted jobs, and reduced travel and tourism, which may take time to reverse. “As we noted earlier this month, the impact of the war is substantial, global, and highly asymmetric, disproportionately affecting energy importers, in particular low-income countries,” the statement said.

It noted that the shock has led to higher oil, gas and fertiliser prices, triggering concerns about food security and job losses as well. “Some oil and gas producers in the Middle East have also seen a dramatic loss of export revenue,” they said.

The statement said the situation in the Middle East remains very uncertain, and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has yet to return to normal. “Even after a resumption of regular shipping flows through the Strait, it will take time for global supplies of key commodities to move back towards their pre-conflict levels – and fuel and fertiliser prices may remain high for a prolonged period given the damage to infrastructure.