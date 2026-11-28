ETV Bharat / business

FTA impact: India's Preferential Access To Global Markets Likely To Reach $85 Trillion

India’s exports of goods and services reached USD 568.84 billion during April–October 2026 ( IANS )

By IANS 3 Min Read

New Delhi: India's preferential access to global markets, representing around $10 trillion in GDP until a few years ago, has reached $70 trillion, and is expected to expand to $85 trillion, representing nearly 76 per cent of global GDP, over the next year to year-and-a-half, an official statement said on Saturday.

This is possible due to ongoing bilateral and multilateral trade engagements across eight to nine geographies, the Commerce Ministry said, which organised outreach initiatives in Jaipur and Dehradun to familiarise exporters, entrepreneurs and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) with opportunities arising from Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) and facilitate greater access to international markets.

Addressing exporters during the session, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal spoke about the significant opportunities created by India’s FTAs and emphasised the need for Indian exporters, particularly MSMEs, to proactively leverage preferential market access. He encouraged exporters to identify sector-specific opportunities in FTA partner countries, participate in international exhibitions, develop overseas supply chains, and explore emerging avenues such as cross-border e-commerce. Referring to Rajasthan’s strengths in sectors such as gems and jewellery, textiles, handicrafts, furniture and minerals, Agrawal urged businesses to translate these strengths into increased export opportunities. He also outlined the interventions under the Export Promotion Mission (EPM), including support for export credit, international exhibitions, testing and certification, overseas warehousing and logistics, aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of Indian exporters. India’s exports of goods and services reached USD 568.84 billion during April–October 2026, registering growth of 16.66 per cent. In October, exports of gems and jewellery grew by 40.06 per cent, handicrafts by 55.22 per cent, carpets by 20.64 per cent, and readymade garments by 20.33 per cent. India has set an export target of $1 trillion for 2026–27.