ETV Bharat / business

FSSAI Suspends License Of Punjab-Based Rehaan Healthcare For Breach Of Norms At Manufacturing Unit

New Delhi: Food regulator FSSAI on Friday said it has suspended the licence of Punjab-based Rehaan Healthcare after it found serious violations of rules at the company's health supplements and nutraceuticals manufacturing unit. Rehaan Healthcare, which manufactures digestive syrup, multi-vitamin syrup and other syrup-based food products, has been asked to stop production till it corrects all deficiencies and the rectification gets verified by the competent authority.

FSSAI, during the inspection, found the manufacturing unit in unhygienic condition with poor infrastructure and other basic facilities, posing a serious health risk. The regulator warned that legal action will be initiated if the Mohali-based company violates this order.

In a social media post on Friday, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) informed, "The license of Rehaan Healthcare has been suspended following serious non-compliance observed during the inspection of its health supplements and nutraceuticals manufacturing unit."

The regulator has asked the company to immediately cease all food business activities until deficiencies are rectified and the same gets verified by the competent authority. FSSAI pointed out that the manufacturing units got an overall compliance score of 12 per cent. The low score indicates "very serious failure and non-compliance of existing provisions".

The regulator pointed out that manufacturing premises were extremely unhygienic and unorganised. "Sediments of filth and sludge accumulated under the manufacturing tank, disorganised storage of raw materials and poor housekeeping created a serious risk of cross-contamination," it added. FSSAI also found major deficiencies in infrastructure and facilities.