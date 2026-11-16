ETV Bharat / business

FSSAI Issues Show-Cause Notice To Red Bull Energy And Takes Action Against 6 Nutraceutical Manufacturers

New Delhi: Food safety watchdog FSSAI on Monday asked Red Bull India to provide scientific evidence for marketing its popular beverage as an energy drink, stepping up the clampdown on companies' misleading claims.

Observing that Red Bull energy drink derives a significant proportion of its declared energy content from added sugar and caffeine, FSSAI has also asked the company why there should not be a ban on using the label 'energy drink', sources said on Monday.

This is at least the second time in less than six months Red Bull India has come under the lens of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). In June, the watchdog passed an order for removal of the 'energy drink' label, but the order was set aside by the Delhi High Court on the company's plea.

In the latest show cause notice, FSSAI has asked Red Bull India to furnish a detailed explanation for its claims, supported by relevant scientific evidence and regulatory provisions that allow such product labelling, the sources said.

While mentioning that an energy drink label can mislead consumers, the regulator has asked the company to explain why the label should not be removed and appropriate steps be taken to ensure compliance with the existing law, they added.

Red Bull India has been given seven days to submit its response. There was no comment from the FSSAI spokesperson. In June, FSSAI passed orders with respect to six brands -- Red Bull Energy Drink, Pepsico's Adrenaline Rush Energy Drink, Reliance Consumer Products' 'Campa Energy Drink- Gold Boost', Sting Energy Drink, Hell Energy and Coca-Cola-backed Monster Energy.

After hearing Red Bull India's petition, the Delhi High Court, in September, set aside FSSAI's order against the company. The court had also said the regulator was at liberty to pass a fresh order after hearing the company. It could not be immediately ascertained what the status of FSSAI's actions was against the brands of the five other companies.