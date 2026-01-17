ETV Bharat / business

Front-Running Case: Sebi Bans 12 Entities From Securities Markets For 5 Yrs; Slaps Rs 90 Lakh Fine

A view of the new building of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Head Office at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai ( ANI )

New Delhi: Capital markets regulator Sebi on Friday barred 12 entities from the securities markets for five years and imposed penalties totalling Rs 90 lakh for their involvement in a front-running case.

The regulator also directed the entities to disgorge the unlawful gains of Rs 1.07 crore along with 12 per cent interest per annum, jointly and severally, to the Investor Protection and Education Fund within 45 days.

In a 102-page final order, Sebi found that Big client (Paresh N Bhagat, Chairman and Managing Director of Mangal Keshav Financial Services) had placed orders through his dealers, Ashish S Parekh and Rajesh Joshi, who were in possession of the non-public information (NPI).

The order noted that Parekh and Joshi had shared confidential information with Nagendra S Dubey and Chirag Atul Pithadia, who then used it to place orders in the trading accounts of connected entities/ front runners in advance of the impending orders of the Big client.

"Therefore, in my view, these trades carried out by the front runners, i.e. Noticees nos 1 to 9 in collusion with Noticee nos. 10 to 13, i.e. the Information Carriers, should be termed as trades carried out by front running the impending orders of the Big client," Sebi's whole-time member Kamlesh C Varshney said in the order.

The front-runners include Dipa Ashish Parekh, Kashmira Joshi, Nikhil Hirachand Jain, Nikhil Hirachand Jain HUF, Alpesh Hirachand Jain HUF, Nagendra S Dubey HUF, and Late Sushma Nagendra Dubey through her legal heirs, Jagruti Atul Pithadia and Sahil Atul Pithadia, the order said.

The regulator further stated that using NPI about impending Big client orders to execute front-running trades amounted to fraudulent, manipulative and unfair trade practices in nature.