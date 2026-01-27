From Talks To Treaty: India And EU Close Historic Free Trade Agreement
India and the EU finalised the trade deal today after years of negotiations, with the EU chief calling it a "strong message" amid global challenges.
January 27, 2026
New Delhi: India and the European Union on Tuesday concluded a long-awaited Free Trade Agreement (FTA), marking one of the most significant milestones in India’s global trade engagement in recent years.
Announced at the 16th India EU Summit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the pact brings together two of the world’s largest economies and is expected to reshape trade flows, expand market access and deepen strategic ties.
With sweeping tariff reductions, new openings for services and mobility, and safeguards for sensitive sectors, the agreement is being positioned as a boost for exports, jobs and India’s manufacturing ambitions, while laying the groundwork for a more resilient and future-oriented economic partnership. Stakeholders from the textile sector, believe that their trade will double in the next 3 years post this FTA.
"Today, India has concluded the biggest Free Trade Agreement in its history. On 27th January, India signed this FTA with 27 European nations...This will boost investment, form new innovation partnerships and strengthen supply chains at the global level...This is not just a trade agreement, it is a blueprint for shared prosperity," PM Modi said shortly after the summit.
Separately, in a post on X, the Prime Minister called the deal a "milestone" and said the day would be "remembered forever".
"Today is a day that will be remembered forever, marked indelibly in our shared history. European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and I are delighted to announce the conclusion of the historic India-EU Free Trade Agreement. This is a milestone in our relations which will: Strengthen our economic ties, Create jobs for our youth Opportunities for our businesses, Foster shared prosperity, Build stronger global supply chains," he said in a post on X.
EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen, in her address after the Summit, said the finalisation of the trade deal was a "strong message that cooperation is the best answer to global challenges."
"We did it. We delivered the mother of all deals. We are creating a market of 2 billion people. This is the tale of two giants, the world's second and fourth largest economies. Two giants who choose partnership in a true win-win fashion. A strong message that cooperation is the best answer to global challenges," she said.
India and the EU are the 4th and 2nd largest economies respectively, comprising 25 percent of Global GDP and accounting for one third of global trade. In 2024-25, India’s bilateral trade in goods with the EU stood at Rs 11.5 Lakh Crore (USD 136.54 billion) with exports worth Rs 6.4 Lakh Crore (USD 75.85 billion) and imports amounting to Rs 5.1 Lakh Crore (USD 60.68 billion). India-EU trade in services reached Rs 7.2 Lakh Crore (USD 83.10 billion) in 2024.
As such, integration of the two large, diverse and complementary economies will create unprecedented trade and investment opportunities.
In his remarks, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal said that the conclusion of the the trade agreement represents a defining achievement in India’s economic engagement and global outlook.
"This supports India’s approach to secure trusted, mutually beneficial and balanced partnerships. Beyond a conventional trade deal, it represents a comprehensive partnership with strategic dimensions and is one of the most consequential FTAs. India has secured unprecedented market access for more than 99 percent of Indian exports by trade value to the EU, which also bolsters the ‘Make in India’ initiative. Beyond goods, it unlocks high-value commitments in services complemented by a comprehensive mobility framework enabling seamless movement of skilled Indian professionals," Goyal said.
According to the Commerce and Industry Minister, India, powered by a young and dynamic workforce and one of the fastest-growing major economies, stands poised to leverage this FTA to create jobs, spur innovation, unlock opportunities across sectors, and enhance its competitiveness on the global stage.
Strategic partnership
According to the India-EU joint statement, the leaders welcomed the signing of the India-EU Security and Defence Partnership, the first such overarching defence and security framework between the two sides that will deepen ties in the domains of maritime security, defence industry and technology, cyber and hybrid threats, space, and counter‑terrorism, among others. They also welcomed the launch of negotiations on a Security of Information Agreement that will facilitate the exchange of classified information and pave the way for a stronger cooperation in areas related to security and defence.
Also, the leaders emphasized the importance of an effective multilateral system, with the United Nations at its core. They underlined the necessity of comprehensive reform of the UN Security Council, to make it more representative, inclusive, transparent, efficient, effective, democratic, accountable and reflective of contemporary geopolitical realities. They emphasised the World Trade Organization's central role in the multilateral trading system and global trade governance and underlined that meaningful, necessary and comprehensive reform of the WTO is essential to improve its functions so that it is better suited to advance all Members’ objectives.
Agenda for 2030
At a time of global uncertainty and economic disruption, both India and EU have agreed on a Joint Comprehensive Strategic Agenda to deepen cooperation. The agenda focuses on five broad areas, such as prosperity and sustainability, technology and innovation, security and defence, connectivity and global challenges, along with people-centric enablers such as skills, mobility, business ties and exchanges between citizens.
Both sides underlined that stronger economic engagement is essential to support growth, jobs, green transition and more resilient supply chains and reaffirmed their commitment to fully implement the Free Trade Agreement. Leaders also directed teams to move quickly on an Investment Protection Agreement and a pact on Geographical Indications, while exploring new ways to scale up bilateral investments, strengthen key value chains and work together in third countries, drawing on initiatives such as the EU’s Global Gateway.
According to the joint statement, both sides agreed to expand collaboration across research, innovation and industry, with the Trade and Technology Council remaining central to this effort. Joint work will focus on digital public infrastructure, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, clean technologies and supply chain resilience, alongside deeper business engagement.
The two sides also committed to closer cooperation on climate action and clean energy, including green hydrogen, wind power, disaster risk management and renewable energy initiatives. Reaffirming their support for the Paris Agreement, leaders stressed the need for coordinated global action on climate change, while advancing practical partnerships that strengthen energy security and climate resilience.
Trade to double in 3 years
The apparel exports industry hailed the India-EU FTA. Speaking on this historic deal, Chairman Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) A Sakthivel, said that the industry sentiments are upbeat after the successful conclusion of the India-EU deal.
"It is a landmark moment for the Indian apparel industry. This deal will provide a significant boost to apparel exports, which are expected to double in the next three years. This marks a giant leap in India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat. The zero duty access of Indian garments and clothing to the EU market will decisively turn the tables in India’s favour, enhancing our competitiveness in the European market," he added.
According to Sakthivel, industry projections estimate that Indian apparel exports could grow by 20-25 percent year on year after operationalisation of the FTA as against the current growth rate of 3.01 percent in the EU market. This FTA enables Indian firms to compete more in terms of quality, design, and sustainability parameters rather than in terms of price, he said.
Sakthivel noted that the FTA eliminates tariffs on all apparel lines, which will enhance market access to all member countries of the EU. The EU is the world's largest apparel importer with total apparel imports worth USD 202.8 billion in FY 2024-25. Some of the major garment importing countries of the EU, like Germany, France, Spain and Italy, source substantially from India and this deal will further boost our apparel exports to these economies, he added.
While the EU accounts for a roughly 28 percent share in India’s apparel exports, India’s share is only 2.9 percent in the EU’s apparel market. With the elimination of tariff on Indian apparel products, the Indian apparel industry gains immensely as it will get a level playing field vis-a-vis its competing countries like Bangladesh, Turkey and Vietnam, who enjoys duty free or preferential duty access in the EU's market, Sakthivel opined.
