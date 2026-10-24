From Small-Town Topper To Energy Giant Chief: The Rise Of ONGC’s New Chairman
Sunil Kumar, currently executive director for ONGC’s Mehsana Asset, made history with his direct appointment as the chairman and CEO of the state-run energy giant.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 3:53 PM IST
Giridih: Sunil Kumar, an executive director at Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), has been appointed as the new chairman and CEO of India’s largest oil and gas producer. The promotion marks the first time an executive director has been elevated directly to the top leadership role at the state-run energy giant.
Following approval from the Appointments Committee of the Union Cabinet, an official order issued on October 21 confirmed that Sunil will take charge as ONGC chairman on December 7. His tenure will span three years under prescribed government terms.
The announcement of his appointment brought immense joy and pride to his native place, Dumri in Jharkhand’s Giridih district, with a celebratory atmosphere prevailing throughout the household.
The son of the late Nand Kumar Gupta and Tulsi Devi, Sunil completed his schooling up to matriculation in Dumri. He emerged as the school topper for his batch at KB High School in 1984.
He passed his ISC examination in the first division from St. Columba’s College, Hazaribagh. After completing a degree in Petroleum Engineering from IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, he began his professional career in 1991 as a Petroleum Engineer with ONGC in Assam.
Sunil also pursued studies in Business Management, with a specialisation in Marketing and Finance. The veteran petroleum engineer with over three decades of service at the firm currently serves as executive director and asset manager for ONGC’s Mehsana Asset.
His mother, Tulsi, said that she was moved to tears after hearing the news of her son’s appointment as Chairman of ONGC, one of the nation’s most prestigious ‘Navratna’ companies.
"My son has been dedicated to his studies and responsibilities from a young age. His elevation to top position in the country’s most esteemed public sector undertaking is a direct reward for his unwavering commitment to his work," she said.
Sunil’s uncle, Ashok Kumar Gupta, said that the achievement triggered a wave of happiness among the family as well as the entire state. "He was sharp-minded from a young age. His hard work, honesty, and diligence hinted at a bright future, though no one could have foreseen that he would reach such a pinnacle of success. Now that Sunil has attained this height, we are overjoyed," he said.
The family had received a steady stream of congratulatory messages from relatives and well-wishers since the announcement, the uncle said.
Sunil comes from a family of scholars deeply rooted in academics and research. His brother, Rakesh Kumar Gupta, a science teacher and acting headmaster, said their late father, a mathematics graduate and former headmaster, prioritised high-quality education for all his children.
"Our father’s approach and emphasis on learning shaped successful global careers across the family. Education remains the family’s defining focus,” he said
While Sunil takes the helm at ONGC, his brother Rajesh serves as a general manager and company secretary for the Adani Group in Brisbane, Australia. Another brother, Sushil, works as a scientist at the University of Technology Sydney, and their brother-in-law, Pradeep Kumar, is a senior scientist at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre.
Satish Jaiswal, Sunil’s childhood friend and classmate, said that when he first heard the news yesterday evening, it was overwhelming.
"I am overjoyed by Sunil’s achievement. Having studied together from childhood through matriculation, I remember him as exceptionally bright and deeply dedicated to his studies," Jaiswal said.
Jaiswal recalled that Sunil was an excellent cricketer and a well-known local opening batsman who also loved travel, photography, and literature. "Now that he has reached the pinnacle of success, everyone feels a sense of pride. I am fully confident that, through his talent, Sunil will set new benchmarks for success at ONGC," he added.
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