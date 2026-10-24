ETV Bharat / business

From Small-Town Topper To Energy Giant Chief: The Rise Of ONGC’s New Chairman

Giridih: Sunil Kumar, an executive director at Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), has been appointed as the new chairman and CEO of India’s largest oil and gas producer. The promotion marks the first time an executive director has been elevated directly to the top leadership role at the state-run energy giant.

Following approval from the Appointments Committee of the Union Cabinet, an official order issued on October 21 confirmed that Sunil will take charge as ONGC chairman on December 7. His tenure will span three years under prescribed government terms.

The announcement of his appointment brought immense joy and pride to his native place, Dumri in Jharkhand’s Giridih district, with a celebratory atmosphere prevailing throughout the household.

The son of the late Nand Kumar Gupta and Tulsi Devi, Sunil completed his schooling up to matriculation in Dumri. He emerged as the school topper for his batch at KB High School in 1984.

He passed his ISC examination in the first division from St. Columba’s College, Hazaribagh. After completing a degree in Petroleum Engineering from IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, he began his professional career in 1991 as a Petroleum Engineer with ONGC in Assam.

From Small-Town Topper To Energy Giant Chief: The Rise Of ONGC’s New Chairman (ETV Bharat)

Sunil also pursued studies in Business Management, with a specialisation in Marketing and Finance. The veteran petroleum engineer with over three decades of service at the firm currently serves as executive director and asset manager for ONGC’s Mehsana Asset.

His mother, Tulsi, said that she was moved to tears after hearing the news of her son’s appointment as Chairman of ONGC, one of the nation’s most prestigious ‘Navratna’ companies.

"My son has been dedicated to his studies and responsibilities from a young age. His elevation to top position in the country’s most esteemed public sector undertaking is a direct reward for his unwavering commitment to his work," she said.

ONGC's new chairman Sunil Kumar and his wife (Special arrangement)

Sunil’s uncle, Ashok Kumar Gupta, said that the achievement triggered a wave of happiness among the family as well as the entire state. "He was sharp-minded from a young age. His hard work, honesty, and diligence hinted at a bright future, though no one could have foreseen that he would reach such a pinnacle of success. Now that Sunil has attained this height, we are overjoyed," he said.